"She wants to be the hottest one." The maid of honour not allowed to get a boob job.

Well. Just when you thought you had heard every ridiculous request ever made by a bride or groom for their wedding day, there’s a new preposterous demand that is doing the rounds on the interwebs.

And this one really is absurd.

A woman has shared that a month out from her scheduled breast enhancement surgery, her best friend, for whom she is maid of honour for at her upcoming wedding, has requested she postpone the boob job.

Posting under the name ‘AngryMOH1’ to Reddit, the woman shared she has “dreamed of it for a long time and I finally got [the] chance and money to do it.”

But, she explains, her best friend is not very happy about the surgery.

“So far everything has been going good, but yesterday she asked me whether I would consider doing it after her wedding,” she continued. “I was surprised, because she knows it’s perfect timing for me and there are many reasons behind it.”

“She said she wants to be the hottest one in her wedding party and I may overshadow her with my new boobs.”

Oh. I… see.

The maid of honour shared she tried to please her friend by finding a middle ground, offering to not wear anything revealing and not to “flash my boobs in front of everyone”.

But that wasn’t good enough for this bride, she explained.

“She looked hurt and heartbroken, said a cold goodbye and left.”