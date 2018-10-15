celebrity

Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Inside the theory that Ali Oetjen cancels this week’s rose ceremony on The Bachelorette.

In the preview for this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, we are shown a few contestants discussing rumours about Ali Oetjen.

According to NW, this week Ali cracks down on the contestants, cancelling the rose ceremony.

“One of the boys snitches and tells Ali that there has been some gossiping about the cheating rumours surrounding her, and she flips!” a source told NW.

“She storms in, tells him to pack his bags and get out. She even cancelled the rose ceremony,” they added.

In September, Ali responded to the X-rated rumours that she cheated on Grant Kemp.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, she claimed Grant’s comments were just a desperate bid for fame.

“My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants,” she said.

“He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines. It speaks volumes for who he is really.”

In the interview she took aim at trolls, saying the opinions of family and friends are the only opinions that matter.

“I just don’t think I have anything to prove to anyone. Everyone’s always going to have an opinion,” she said.

“I think people who throw out these comments [on social media and online], they actually don’t realise the damage they’re doing.

“(Family and friends) are the most important people to me and their opinions matter. I have enough self-love and belief in who I am.”

It seems like someone will not be receiving a rose.

The show will air on Wednesday and Thursday night at 7:30pm. 

2. Karl Stefanovic tried to make a dig about the Opera House scandal. It ended awkwardly.

Another day, another Karl Stefanovic saying something somewhat news-making and earth-shattering on the Today show.

View this post on Instagram

That’s going straight to the pool room! #9Today

A post shared by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow) on

The 44-year-old Today show host interviewed NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning, speaking about the royals touching down in Australia (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) before delving into the more important news of last week, the Opera House controversy.

“Premier, I did hear on the grapevine one of the surprises is you’ll be shining the British flag on the sails of the Opera House,” Stefanovic said on live, I repeat, live television.

Awkward laughter ensues in the studio, and this time, not only from the audience, but the premier too.

“Well it’s on the public record that we’re actually putting up the INVICTUS flag, so … we’re actually putting that up on the Harbour Bridge, so, yep,” Ms Berejiklian replied.

Good response Ms Premier, good response.

And Karl, well, I guess as your co-host Georgie Gardner told you… “nice try”.

3. George Clooney just introduced himself as “Amal’s husband” and everyone is loving it.


George and Amal, Amal and George, the Clooney‘s whole relationship makes you wanna cry and smile all at the same time.

And can I just reiterate, that they have done it again. #COUPLEGOALS that is.

Amal and George Clooney attend the royal wedding. Image: Getty
Except this time, they weren't stunning on the red carpet in Cannes, or attending some royal shindig (a wedding, that was). This time, it was a rather simple moment. Seven words in fact.

The 57-year-old actor attended Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles on Friday despite his 40-year-old wife's absence - she was in Philadelphia giving a speech - where the actor introduced activist Emma González.

It was like any other Hollywood intro.

"Hi. I'm George." (Yes, we've heard this all before.)

"Hi. I'm George. I'm Amal Clooney's husband."

His response to the copious amount of laughter and sniggering?

"Oh I know, I know. I can read this room."

Ok, just STOP. We're all about supportive/cute/everything-we-have-ever-wanted relationships at Mamamia.

4. Grant Denyer always felt annoyed at his mum when she stole his fries as a kid. Now he knows why.


During his radio show this morning, Game of Games host Grant Denyer spoke candidly about the way financial hardship impacted his family growing up.

The 41-year-old told the 2Day FM breakfast show how he would "look forward to [a trip to McDonald's] on Friday and we were always excited because this was our little thing right before the weekend".

He said he remembers feeling frustrated that his single mother Glynis would pinch a few of his chips.

"It always used to annoy me when mum would order and she'd always end up pinching our chips... and you'd [say], "Mum, why? Why are you pinching my chips. If you want chips you should have bought yourself your own chips."'

But recently, Grant's mother told him the reason she would pinch them was because she couldn't afford to buy any for herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hot ear kisses for my scruffy beau!

A post shared by ｃｈｅｚｚｉｄｅｎｙｅｒ (@chezzidenyer) on

Telling the story, Grant broke down in tears.

"I feel terrible because I used to give her a hard time... a real hard time," he said.

In an interview with TV Week last year, Grant recalled how his mother would "dress in a business suit to head to work when she left the house... but then, she would get to her cleaning job and get changed to work, then change back into the business suit before she came home each night".

The radio host now has two children of his own - Sailor, seven, and Scout, two - with wife Chezzi Denyer.

5. What we weren't shown on TV during Nick Cummins' interview on The Project last night.

Watching Nick Cummins on The Sunday Project last night, it didn’t take an expert to identify that this was a man mentally exhausted – broken – in many ways, from the turmoil of his experience as The Bachelor.

The 31-year-old rugby star, who is known for his upbeat and quirky personality, looked visibly shaken, choosing his words carefully and seemingly fighting back tears as he thoughtfully explained his decision to walk away from the franchise without choosing a contestant – a decision which resulted in a vicious pile-on from the Australian public and tabloids.

Now, the Daily Mail is reporting the segment was pre-recorded, despite initial advertisements suggesting it would be live.

The publication reports that panel member Tommy Little addressed the studio audience after the recording, telling them Nick’s nerves had almost led to him pulling the plug on the appearance altogether.

You can read the full story here.

