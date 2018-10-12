There's a very famous couple missing from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

SO.

Here we are again.

Another royal wedding is imminent and the A-list guests are currently arriving at St George’s Chapel.

However, one very famous couple will be noticeably missing from the crowd.

It’s been confirmed George and Amal Clooney will not be attending Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank’s wedding, Hello! has confirmed.

It’s a wee bit surprising given that the Clooneys attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding earlier this year.

Brookbank also works for Clooney’s tequila company – meaning he’s his boss and quite possibly his pal.

Anywho, we’re sure there’ll be plenty of other famous faces in the congregation including Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams.

And some great hats. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In an exclusive video posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter account today, Eugenie and Jack described how they first met.

“It was love at first sight,” said Eugenie.

“We were skiing at our friend’s place in Switzerland and I saw you first and we started staring at each other,” explained Jack.

“And I thought ‘What a silly hat’,” added Eugenie. “And then I thought ‘Who’s that?’ and you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous.”

“I think I rang my mum that night and said ‘I’ve just met this guy Jack’, and that was how it started.

“I remember thinking I really, really like this guy and I hope he likes me too. Then you gave me this huge like windscreen wiper wave and I thought ‘Right, he likes me too’.”

When asked how they would describe each other in just three words, Jack said Eugenie is a “bright shining light”.

Eugenie, erm, couldn’t stick to just three words.

The Princess described her soon-to-be husband as the kind of person who “makes everyone feel so special” and someone who is so “humble and generous”.