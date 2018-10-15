"He's hiding something." The two Bachelorette contestants who have already come out feuding.

Guys, pls.

We’re only one week into Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette and we already have three and a half pashes, eighteen men named Daniel, dozens of awkward moments (Jules… you’re not an actual photographer), one too many Paddys, and two feuding contestants.

Everyone needs to CHILL.

You see, it appears there’s tension between frontrunners Charlie Newling and Bill Goldsmith, who have both gone and done the classy thing about their feelings and spoken to TV Week.

Charlie, 31, who was the first man to go on a single date with Ali, told the publication he doesn’t “trust” Bill.

Maybe that’s because in his opening few moments on television, Bill told us his real name isn’t Bill, it’s actually David – which seems super shady.

“He reminds me of her ex, Grant [Kemp],” Charlie said, although it’s entirely unclear whether he’s actually ever met Grant, or is just making an assumption based on what he’s seen on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I can see through him,” Charlie told the magazine. “He’s not being honest with Ali and he’s saying what she wants to hear.”

“He’s the only one who hasn’t shared his story. To me, he’s hiding something.”

Bill, however, insists Charlie never asked him about his past.

