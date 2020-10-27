Let us present these wildly uncanny Bachelorette 2020 celebrity lookalikes.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

While The Bachelorette may be flopping on the TV ratings, for those who have stuck around to watch the drama unfold may have begun to match up these Bachelorette boys with their celebrity lookalikes.

No? Just us? Well, it is our job...

Now watch Elly and Becky Miles confront Pascal on The Bachelorette. Post continues after video.



Video via Network 10.

So without further ado let us present you this mammoth list of wildly uncanny Bachelorette doppelgangers - and see if you can spot the Bachelorette boys who look just like, well, other Bachelorette boys.

(The casting producers must have a bit of a 'type'...)

Pascal Wallace / Joules Bourne

While Pascal has been busy gaining notoriety for what to many seemed like gaslighting Elly and Becky on the show, we couldn't help but notice the similarities in, er, moustaches between Pascal and ex-Bachelorette contestant Jules Bourne.

Image: Network 10 and Instagram.