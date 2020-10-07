"Frazer has it in the bloody bag." All the best Twitter reactions to The Bachelorette's photoshoot date.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

HELLO HELLO it's time for some double dates, group dates, and photoshoot dates in a room filled with crew, because the latest episode of The Bachelorette Australia has proven that there shall be no alone time for anyone. Ever.

So, the first buddy pair-up was Shannon and Harry as they (literally) jetted off on their coveted 'Country Rose' date, where they could do some cowboy things and, I dunno, wear flannels?

Then our eyeballs were delighted by the photoshoot date, a well-maintained tradition in every season of The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

Watch The Bachelorette Australia 2020 trailer, right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

Things got a little steamy, things got a little stingy (due to the man-shaped jellyfish in the shoot) and we watched both Becky and Elly Miles nab some near-smooches from their Bachelorette boys.

Then there was a rose ceremony where no one rejected a rose, so it feels like we may have taken a step back there on the drama-front.

Overall, we'd rate this episode as a solid six. But what did you takeaway from the show?

We have gathered the greatest tweets about episode two of The Bachelorette Australia 2020 and plonked them all here for your pleasure.