"This season is missing a penguin suit". All the best Twitter reactions to the first episode of The Bachelorette Australia 2020.

We've had approximately one week off from the Bachelor franchise following the catastrophically hectic finale of Locky Gilbert's season. BUT WE'RE BACK BABY, and now our full concentration is on Elly and Becky Miles' as the sisters head off on their quest for love, marriage, babies, on-screen pashes, etc. 

We already know that the dynamic is going to be different this season as we have not one, but two Bachelorettes - sisters Elly Miles and Becky Miles.

Watch The Bachelorette Australia 2020 trailer, right here. Post continues after video. 


Video via Channel 10.

The opening episode delivered all the classic elements that it should: There was a red carpet, many men, a handful of roses and guest appearance from Osher (before he headed into his COVID bunker).

But what did you takeaway from the show?

We have gathered the greatest tweets about episode one of The Bachelorette Australia 2020 and plonked them all here for your pleasure. 

A finance broker in a mask.
Of course. #BacheloretteAU

— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 7, 2020
Had high hopes for this show until some white private school guy called "Harry" became the front runner #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/tKZI931feI

— Rose Callaghan (Friendship Rose podcast!!) (@operation_rosie) October 7, 2020

“Hung out a couple of times” #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/s8BVAA4e4g

— folklore stan (@missabbyjeann) October 7, 2020

I'm so old.
Can anyone who's 25 please define 'hung out' for me?#BacheloretteAU

— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 7, 2020

Ok I like this David Attenborough guy. #BacheloretteAU

— Name cannot be blank (@abilovestv) October 7, 2020
The Bachelorette airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Feature Image: Instagram/Channel 10.

