To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We've had approximately one week off from the Bachelor franchise following the catastrophically hectic finale of Locky Gilbert's season. BUT WE'RE BACK BABY, and now our full concentration is on Elly and Becky Miles' as the sisters head off on their quest for love, marriage, babies, on-screen pashes, etc.

We already know that the dynamic is going to be different this season as we have not one, but two Bachelorettes - sisters Elly Miles and Becky Miles.

Watch The Bachelorette Australia 2020 trailer, right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

The opening episode delivered all the classic elements that it should: There was a red carpet, many men, a handful of roses and guest appearance from Osher (before he headed into his COVID bunker).

But what did you takeaway from the show?

We have gathered the greatest tweets about episode one of The Bachelorette Australia 2020 and plonked them all here for your pleasure.

Do the guys come already shaved and hairless or do the producers make them that way? #bachelorau — zack (@ZedAyySeeKay) October 7, 2020