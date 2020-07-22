Oh. There's evidence Bachelor in Paradise's Timm doesn't end up with Brittany, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. There's evidence that Bachelor in Paradise's Timm doesn't end up with Brittany.

In some very sad news, it looks like Bachelor in Paradise's Timm Hanly and Br﻿ittany Hockley don't end up together after all.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, Timm was photographed walking around the streets of Melbourne with another woman who is quite clearly... not Brittany. (You can take a sneaky peek at the photos here).

The pair seem quite close, and were even pictured sharing a kiss and a hug.

The news comes days after a fan reportedly spotted Timm and Brittany out and about in Melbourne.

"Just so you know, I walked past Timm and Brittany walking down Chapel Street in Melbourne the other night (pre second round of iso lockdown) looking very cuddly," the fan wrote in a private message to the BachieFunny Instagram account. ﻿﻿

Very interesting....

It looks like we'll have to wait and see what happens with Timm and Britt when Bachelor in Paradise returns tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Kee Reece and Kelly McCarren chat about The Parent Trap's 22 year anniversary. Post continues below.

2. "It could be Jerry Springer!" Sonia Kruger on tonight's Big Brother live finale.

It's finally happening. After six weeks of watching strangers live, sleep and compete on national TV, the latest season of Big Brother is coming to an end.