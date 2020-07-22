"What the hell did I just watch?" The best reactions to the epic Bachelor in Paradise drama.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Good morning to everyone except Ciarran Stott.

Yes, we're still shook at the revelation on last night's Bachelor in Paradise that our British ex-boyfriend lied to Angie Kent but also to AUSTRALIA by remaining in touch with his ex Renee Barrett while in The Bachelorette mansion.

She said Ciarran called her to say he was done with the show and wanted to give their relationship another go. She even picked him up from the airport after he returned to Darwin, having left the mansion in an emotional goodbye following a family death.

WHAT. THE. HECK.

Image: Giphy.

HOW CAN WE EVER TRUST AGAIN?

While we spend our Wednesday distracted by heartbreak and awaiting the fallout from such scorching tea on tonight's episode, here are the best reactions to the moment we realised we had all been deceived by a man with a penchant for grapes and leopard print neck ties.