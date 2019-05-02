“You're not opening up enough." What the men on reality TV are really afraid of.

“Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” – Novelist, Margaret Atwood.

It’s a telling quote, isn’t it? Uncomfortably true.

We all know the latter half of that musing is real. How many of us hold our keys in our fists when we’re walking home, scared of strangers?

Or choose open meeting places for first dates because we’re scared of ending up in a Tinder date’s basement?

How many women are killed at the hands of their male partners every week?

At least one, in Australia alone. We know that.

Women are acutely afraid that men will kill them.

For years, it seemed like the first half of Atwood’s quote was harder to prove. That it just existed to prove the power of the second half of the sentence.

But recently, reality TV has shown otherwise.

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, Australia watched as Connor told his love interest Shannon that he needed her to “open up more” because he felt like he “didn’t know her enough”.

Later, when pushed in an interview, he told Mamamia: “I needed that progression from our relationship, I need that push out of her in order to build something.”

Now, we don’t know the ins and outs of Connor and Shannon’s relationship – the couple hardly got any screen time. But what we do know is that that request, to ‘open up more,’ is very, very familiar.

Honey Badger?

Blake Garvey?

Ringing any bells?