"I don't want to use the word ghosted." What happened when Shannon and Connor left paradise.

The last we saw of Connor Orochta and Shannon Baff, they were skipping off into the sunset, after choosing to leave Bachelor in Paradise together to explore and grow their relationship on the outside.

But post-reality life wasn’t exactly what the pair had in mind, and it has resulted in heartbreak for Shannon, 26, and unfinished business for Connor, also 26.

“I was genuine [in wanting to explore something]. We were told we would have a day or two to be together on the outside in Fiji and spend time together without cameras and all that stuff. Unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Connor told Mamamia.

Instead, within eight hours of leaving the rose ceremony they were on separate planes to Australia and America.

“That truly made me upset, it made me almost break down in tears. We left the show, and we had to leave. You know, until one of us bought a plane ticket to the other. So we never got that time to be with each other,” he said.

In tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise Tell All which will follow the finale (prepare yourself.. there’s 2.5 hours of Bach coming our way), Mamamia can reveal Shannon tells Osher she was ghosted by her reality TV beau and left completely heartbroken.

But Connor has another side to the story.

“I was hoping to be at the Tell All to see her and speak to her, and relive all that stuff together and see if that flame is still sparked. It’s one of those things where I don’t like to use this as an excuse… but being on two different sides of the world is truly difficult to build a relationship,” he said.

“I don’t want to use the word ghosted because that sounds like I just cut her out of my life and didn’t want anything to do with her. Like I said, throughout this short condensed process, you need a set up rate in terms of growing with that person and understanding about that person, because again – me being in America, and her being in Australia – if I don’t know anything about her, in terms of what I am looking for.