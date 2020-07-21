The three rumoured "unknown" intruders entering Bachelor in Paradise, and more in Celeb in 5.

It's also speculated that aircraft engineer Timmy Lindy will be joining the show. Timmy is currently being followed on Instagram by the other rumoured intruders and Jamie Doran, the Daily Mail reports.

Construction worker Chris Gilleland is also believed to be another intruder and is apparently followed by other Bachelor in Paradise cont﻿estants, including Brittany Hockley, Jamie Doran, Jake Ellis and Niranga Amarasinghe.

According to New Idea, the intruders didn't exactly receive a warm welcome from other cast members.

"We had no idea who they were when they walked in. They thought that bringing in three random guys would rattle our cages; they wanted us to feel threatened," a male contestant supposedly told the publication.

"They couldn't join in our conversations because they had nothing in common with us. It was awkward," another contestant claimed.

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed, so it looks like we'll just have to wait and see what happens when Bachelor in Paradise returns tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

2. "World War Three." The drama unfolding around the Big Brother live eviction.

Grab the napkins. The tea is about to be split.

On Wednesday, the Big Brother finale will air, crowning one of the 20 housemates.

From Angela to Kieran, most of the contestants will be reunited in the live finale, and according to last night's evictee Sarah McDougal, there are a few people who will be trying to extend their five minutes of fame.