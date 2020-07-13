When Brittany Hockley was asked to be on Bachelor in Paradise, her response was a firm no.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

When Brittany Hockley was first invited to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, her response was a firm no.

The 32-year-old, who is an emergency radiographer and podcast host, famously made it to the top two on Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018, when the former rugby union player walked away from the reality show without handing out his final rose.

But while the experience initially led Brittany to steer clear from the franchise, she soon changed her mind.

Video via Channel 10.

"It was always a hard no for me, but I ended up signing on at the last minute possible. It was around 8pm on Sunday night [that I signed on] and I flew out on Monday morning," Brittany told Mamamia.

It was Brittany's sister Sherri and her podcast co-host, fellow The Bachelor star Laura Byrne, who ultimately convinced her to revisit the reality TV franchise.

"Laura was telling me, 'I'm proof that good things can come from it and it can work.' And Sherri was like, 'I feel like your personality was really subdued on The Bachelor, and you weren't able to show who you are,'" she explained.﻿

"I just thought, good things come from saying yes to opportunities so I'll give it a whirl."

It was just over two years ago that fans watched as Brittany and fellow finalist Sophie Tieman became a part of the one Bachelor season where the suitor – Nick Cummins – didn't pick a winner. But while Brittany was "heartbroken" following the finale, she now looks back on her time on the show as a fairly positive experience. ﻿

"With everything that happened on The Bachelor, even with the horrific ending and the heartbreak, I still look at it as a positive experience because I still had an amazing three months," Brittany recalled.

"I learned so much, I made friends, and I travelled overseas," she added.

"And from what happened with Nick and me at the end, I think it really put things into perspective and taught me some lessons on how to deal with things in life. I don't have any regrets."