Here's exactly what the Honey Badger told Brooke Blurton before she left The Bachelor.

When Brooke Blurton chose to leave The Bachelor last year, we were left with a lot of unanswered questions.

The 23-year-old was tipped to be standing beside the Honey Badger at the end, but then she had a tearful conversation with the bachelor and left halfway through the final rose ceremony.

Of course, we later found out that Nick Cummins chose no one and instead decided to walk away from the show single.

Now Brooke has returned to the Bachelor franchise for a second chance at love, a whole bunch of mango daiquiris, and some gossip pls.

Things are heating up in paradise. Post continues after video…



Video by Channel Ten

During the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on Tuesday night, Brooke finally shared why she left the show early.

Speaking to her fellow bachie contestants Brooke explained she walked out after Nick told her he wasn’t going to choose anyone in the finale.

“My decision for leaving wasn’t exactly how it came about,” she said. “I feel like there’s probably something I should tell you girls.”