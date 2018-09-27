So it seems Nick Cummins may have fallen into a trap too many men – and women – find themselves in while dating: telling people what they want to hear.

That’s according to booted Bachelor contestant Dasha Gaivoronski, who told Now To Love that the Honey Badger was a “completely different person” when around her, compared to how he presented himself to the other girls.

“Everyone else had a different experience and the things he was saying was really confusing,” she told the website.

Dasha said, for instance, Nick told some girls he wanted to “settle down” right away, but told another he wanted to go travelling for five years first.

“I think when he spoke to each of the girls; he was saying whatever they wanted to hear,” she offered.

The 32-year-old personal trainer said Nick’s behaviour at the cocktail parties could also be confusing, explaining he had a go-to line for avoiding chats.

Dasha said Nick would tell a woman “I’m on a really tight schedule”, then go talk to another person in the house.