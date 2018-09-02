Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Fans think they’ve worked out the identity of the woman who goes rogue on The Bachelor this week, demanding to leave the mansion.
The promos for the next episode of The Bachelor Australia look dramatic to say the least.
As the intruders enter the Bachie mansion on Wednesday night, one contestant in particular goes completely rogue, demanding to leave the show.
“Get those f*cking cameras away from me,” the brunette contestant yells.
But although it’s not clear who the contestant is, according to the Daily Mail, it’s likely the mystery contestant is new intruder Brittany Weldon.
The former nursing student is set to enter the mansion on Wednesday night alongside model Jamie-Lee Dayz and dental nurse Deanne Salvemini.
