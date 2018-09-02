Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

"We're expecting James Packer, his girlfriend Kylie Lim... Richard Wilkins, Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys, and the likes," he said.

"Jasmine doesn't cut it on her own."

Considering that a quick Google search returns plenty of photos of Yarbrough without her partner, we'll agree to disagree with the anonymous photographer.

3. Why Lady Gaga got a ten minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.

While Lady Gaga is mostly known as a singer and songwriter, the now 32-year-old was acting long before she was ever known for her music.

Now, in her largest role to date, she's being widely praised for what's been described as a "brilliant" performance that shows she's a "force to be reckoned with" in the entertainment industry.

When A Star is Born premiered at Venice Film Festival on Friday, it reportedly received a 10 minute standing ovation. The film is Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, and stars Cooper as Jackson Maine, an established singer-songwriter, and Lady Gaga as Ally, an unknown singer-songwriter. The chemistry between them, according to reviews, is "electrifying".

The film will be released in Australian cinemas from October 4, 2018.

4. The taunts about his weight that truly disturbed Robbie Williams.



The wife of singer Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, says she's banned her partner from social media after she started to worry cruel comments would impact his mental health.

Field told The Mail on Sunday that Williams sometimes 'seeks out' negative stories, particularly those about his appearance and weight.

"He goes down the hole and then I have to pick up those pieces," she said.

"Robbie comes across as arrogant and cocky, but inside he’s a little mushy mensch and he has very soft feelings and a wounded heart. When people write bad things about him it hurts."

Smile even on rainy days

The Mail reports that Williams is particularly affected by comments about his weight - such as that he's a "fat old dancer".

He has previously spoken about his experiences with depression and his inclination to "sabotage everything" when he's left to his own devices.

5. Love Island's Eden and Erin have officially broken up and WHY DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING.

We're so torn apart we just can't look.

But also, hand us the popcorn, because yet another reality television couple has announced their split.

Erin Barnett and Eden Dally are no longer together after their three month relationship that blossomed on Channel Nine’s reality dating show, Love Island.

Though the show is called LOVE Island, their love is apparently no more, as evident via their Instagram posts announcing the news.

“We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways,” the post read.

“We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia,” it continued.

“We can’t thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer.

“We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends.”

You can read the full story here.