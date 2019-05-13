From McKenzie to Hayden: 3 teachers share the baby names on their blacklist.

A name means a lot and choosing the right one can be a difficult and drawn out process. But there is a group of professionals who have an even harder time picking the right name for their offspring than the rest of us:

Teachers.

In fact, choosing a name when you’re a teacher of sometimes hundreds of kids at the same time, adds a whole new element to the decision.

So Mamamia spoke to three teachers about the process they went through and why some names were ‘blacklisted’ before there was even a baby on the way.

Here’s what they had to say:

1. Rachel: Secondary school teacher for 10 years.

For Rachel*, the name at the top of her boy list for years was recently ruined when she taught a student with the same name.

“My whole life I have loved the name Crispin. I read it in a book when I was a kid and loved it ever since,” Rachel said.

“It’s such an unusual name and I never thought I would come across a student with it.”

This year though, Rachel had a Crispin in her class.

“He is arrogant, rude, lazy and disrespectful. I am shattered.”

Rachel has also found many poorly behaved kids share the same name.

“It may be coincidence, but it is definitely a strange one. It seems there are some names that are inexplicably linked with certain behaviour.

“The name Patrick has scarred me. Patricks have mostly been really naughty and to be honest, really weird.”

McKenzie was another crossed off the girls list.

“Every McKenzie I have taught has been rude and usually an eye roller.”

According to Reddit, these are the worst baby names which have ever existed: