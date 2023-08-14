A Sydney father organised a group trip for his son's birthday. Now four of them are missing.

Peter Foote had put together exciting plans for his son Elliot's 30th birthday: a trip to Indonesia, full of surfing, hiking, sun and sand, with almost a dozen friends.

But on Monday, a search party was launched for Elliot, his partner Steph Weisse and two other friends, Will Teagle and Jordan Short.

"Elliot is turning 30 in September and for his 30th birthday I sent him and his mates there on surfing trip," father Peter told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Elliot attended Scots College in Sydney and lived in Bronte before moving to Mullumbimby to live with Steph.

"There are a few Scots boys there, mates just from the beach in Bronte, and he's recently moved to Mullumbimby, so there are some mates from there as well," Peter said.

The four were part of a group in a wooden speedboat travelling to Pinang Island, a private island which on its website offers guests a "castaway lifestyle".

The group, which travelled in two separate boats, had intended to rent out bungalows on the island for 10 days.

The boats left Nias island, located around 150 kilometres from Indonesia's Sumatra island, on Sunday afternoon and experienced bad weather with very heavy rain during the trip.

