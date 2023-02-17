Welcome to the Hunger Games of university enrolment.

The fingers of more than 1.6 million new and returning university students are hovering over keyboards this week.
They're in the race to secure preferred class times, and workable timetables for the Autumn semester. And it's a scramble. Despite being likened to The Hunger Games, fortunately, more than one will survive, but the competition to nab a place in certain classes can be brutal, according to mature-age Creative Arts student Stefanie Schultz.
“It’s on par with buying Splendour tickets, if you ask me. Watching the clock, refreshing as soon as the time ticks over, racing to get the one you want, and then they are full by the time you get through to the next screen. I’ve had to get other people to do it for me when I’ve been at work,” Stefanie said.
Third-year UWS nursing student Ashley Kendon agreed.
“Securing tutorial spots is almost an Olympic sport,” she said.
“Trying to get the right tutorial day and time is so important, due to work commitments. These are essential to getting through a Uni degree with some sort of study/work/life balance.”
