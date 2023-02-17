Welcome to the Hunger Games of university enrolment.

And getting it right, is not merely a preference, but a matter of survival for many, according to Melbourne University undergraduate, Oscar.

“Otherwise we could not afford to pay the rent and eat, as well as other inescapable costs like your phone. The timetabling system can feel ruthless. Many people’s jobs are inflexible with hours, so having a one or two-hour tutorial on one of the days you can work is very annoying. The whole deal definitely causes a lot of grief,” he said.

The financial challenges and the difficulty managing competing demands on students' time are not lost on universities, according to a University of Wollongong spokesperson.

“Wherever possible we endeavour to provide students with a variety of options for class times, knowing that what works for one, may not suit another,” they said.

“This year we have been able to commence the tutorial enrolment window up to two weeks earlier than previously, in order to manage other commitments such as employment and childcare.”

But with commitments further impacted by the soaring cost of living, and this week’s interest rates jump, Stefanie said the juggle places pressure on the already fragile mental and physical health of some students.

“Returning now as a mature age student I thought things would be vastly different, as I have the privilege of a partner who can support me. Turns out not so much. We have had to make significant sacrifices in order for me to study full-time and pay the bills. We have changed our lifestyle, the way we eat, what we do. We have had serious discussions about dropping to part-time uni just so that I can have an extra day to earn money,” she said.

Government support is also a bugbear for some, who claim funding has not kept pace with inflation.