The newspaper front pages that perfectly capture how the nation is feeling this morning.

Australian politics is in a bit of a state right now.

While we wait to hear who will take on the Liberal Party leadership and become the 30th Prime Minister of Australia, our country’s top newspapers are doing their best work.

With Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull expected to declare another spill motion this afternoon, the race is on between Julie Bishop, Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton and… whoever else may decide to throw their hat in the ring in the coming hours. Your guess is as good as ours.

Until then, here are the newspaper front pages that show the full extent of #auspol.

What a time to be alive.