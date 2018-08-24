The newspaper front pages that perfectly capture how the nation is feeling this morning.

Australian politics is in a bit of a state right now.
While we wait to hear who will take on the Liberal Party leadership and become the 30th Prime Minister of Australia, our country’s top newspapers are doing their best work.
With Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull expected to declare another spill motion this afternoon, the race is on between Julie Bishop, Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton and… whoever else may decide to throw their hat in the ring in the coming hours. Your guess is as good as ours.
Until then, here are the newspaper front pages that show the full extent of #auspol.
What a time to be alive.
The front page of tomorrow’s The West Australian. https://t.co/dTaTzicnPj #wanews #perthnews #auspol #libspill pic.twitter.com/MP785Zrnno
— The West Australian (@westaustralian) August 23, 2018
TOMORROW’S FRONT PAGE #libspill #auspol pic.twitter.com/PgjrYFlGHI
— The NT News (@TheNTNews) August 23, 2018
Top Comments
We’ve already seen how the Conservatives coped with a woman being in power once before. Our old Minister for Women, the bully behind all this, would be plotting Bishop’s demise from the minute she sat in the chair. Women in power means conservatism becoming obscelete and irrelevant. Traditional thinking men without any importance. Let’s help them get there as quickly as possible!
I'd love for Bishop to wipe the floor with the guys but I doubt the majority of the men in the party would back her, unfortunately.