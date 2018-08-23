politics

A comprehensive list of everything parliament achieved today.

Oh, wait. Australia no longer has a functioning government.

Sorry.

Prime Minister (??) Malcolm Turnbull adjourned The House of Representatives to deal with the battle over the Liberal party's leadership, and then decided the meeting to decide who has majority support should be held tomorrow at midday.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Until then, I guess everyone's just at home watching Judge Judy and Dr Phil.

