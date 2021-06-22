'I can't stop thinking about the double standards in Australian politics.'

It's the consequences that are hard to accept.

This week Barnaby Joyce was reinstated as the deputy prime minister of Australia.

Three years ago, he left that same position because of a sexual harassment allegation. An allegation that remains unfounded due to insufficient evidence.

He also left because while he was condemning same-sex marriage as ruining the 'sanctity' of the union, he was off having an affair with one of his staffers. It was messy, and public, and it culminated in Joyce retiring to the backbench.

But after three years "reflecting" on his wrongdoings, he's back in one of the most powerful positions in the country.

#BREAKING: Barnaby Joyce has been sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister. #News pic.twitter.com/ytGURgO8cY — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 21, 2021

While there are certainly still some within his party who don't want him there, he ultimately secured the majority of 21 votes cast in the Nationals leadership spill on Monday. He was welcomed back into the fold, after licking his wounds and lying low for a while.

Emma Husar - a former Labor MP - wasn't afforded that opportunity.

That's despite an independent investigation into complaints that staff in her office were subjected to bullying and harassment concluding that the allegations were not supported. The report did however find there was merit to complaints that staff performed non-work-related and personal duties for Ms Husar.

What it boils down to is this: Husar and Joyce were both cleared of harassment, but both did do something wrong. He was having an affair while spouting contradictory politics, and she was getting her staff to carry out personal duties for her like exercise her son's therapy dog.