After three years, Barnaby Joyce has returned as Deputy PM. Here are 5 things we can't forget.

On Monday morning, shortly before 11:30am, Barnaby Joyce got his job back.

It was a leadership spill that had been bubbling away for days and now it's official: Joyce is the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, and leader of the National Party again, after a three-year hiatus.

But it's the nature of this hiatus that we mustn't forget.

Nationals MP Michelle Landry put it succinctly in an interview with news.com this morning in which she remarked, "I think that if he became leader again there would be women out there that would be unhappy with that."

Well, she's right about that one.

Video by Mamamia

This isn't the first time Barnaby has attempted to take back his old job. He tried and failed in February 2020.

He says he's been spending the last three years “reflecting” on his wrongdoings, but if the interview he gave to the Today Show during his first attempt to get his job back is anything to go by, he doesn’t actually know what they are.

“What are they and what have you learnt?” host Allison Langdon asked him last year.

“Of course, I have got to make sure that we have a strong team. It is not about Barnaby, it is about the team,” Mr Joyce said.

“No, no, but you talked about yourself personally reflecting on your faults. I’m asking you what are those faults and what have you learnt?” Langdon pressed.

“Yes, of course. I’m enthusiastic, and sometimes enthusiastic becomes too enthusiastic and leaves people behind. You have to take it down a cog, you’ve got to make sure that first and foremost, you’re listening to other people and hearing what their concerns are,” he replied.

It wasn't even remotely what Langon was referring to.