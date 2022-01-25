What women are talking about today, Wednesday January 26.

By Gemma Bath

2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has vowed to use his title to improve the lives of people living with disabilities. But first, he has another tennis grand slam to win.

Born with a tumour wrapped around his spinal cord, Alcott grew up hating his disability and "didn't want to be here".

Now, the seven-time Australian Open champion thinks it's the "best thing that ever happened to me".

"We have to have greater representation of people with a disability absolutely everywhere," Alcott told the Australian of the Year Awards in Canberra on Tuesday night.

"In our boardrooms, in our parliaments, in our mainstream schools, on our dating apps, on our sporting fields, in our universities, absolutely everywhere."

Alcott received the honour fresh off a win at Melbourne Park before rushing back to try to secure an eighth Australian Open title.

2022 Senior Australian of the Year: Long-serving St John Ambulance volunteer Valmai Dempsey, 71, who was recognised for her efforts responding to the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 Young Australian of the Year: Founder of mobile homeless medical service, Street Side Medics, Dr Daniel Nou, 26. Who has so far helped an estimated 300 people with his not-for-profit which launched in August 2020.

2022 Local Hero: Recovered alcoholic and Sober in the Country founder Shanna Whan, whose movement is changing lives across remote and rural Australia.

Multiple gold medal-winning swimmer Emma McKeon was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM), while other stars such as slalom canoeist Jess Fox, skateboarder Keegan Palmer and swimmers Ariarne Titmus and Kaylee McKeown were awarded Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Fellow athlete, basketball player Patty Mills, was awarded an AM for leading the Boomers to bronze at the Olympics and his Indigenous leadership.

Former chief scientist Alan Finkel, picked up the highest honour in being made a Companion of the Order (AC).

Some 58 people were recognised for their efforts in Australia's pandemic response, with those to be added to an ongoing and permanent COVID-19 honour roll.

Other notable names on the honours list include: singer Delta Goodrem (AM), mining magnate Gina Rinehart (AO), cook and food author Maggie Beer (AO), former NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (AO) and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims (AO).

Of the 732 awards in the general division, 47 per cent were given to women, the largest percentage of female recipients since the honours system was introduced in 1975.

- With AAP