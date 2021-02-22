Chantelle Otten is a psycho-sex therapist who spends her days in other people’s sex lives, helping them to feel comfortable in their own skin. She’s also a Lady Startup who employs 13 sexologists in Melbourne.

On this episode of No Filter Chantelle sits down with Mia in the Mamamia studios to talk about why every relationship needs a sex menu, the conversations we should be having around sex with our kids and what she says when she gets asked about her own sex life.

