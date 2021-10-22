Anika Molesworth is a NSW farmer. She's sick of Barnaby Joyce speaking for rural Australians.

In times of drought, Anika Molesworth can walk along the tree-line of her sheep station in far west New South Wales to an eerie silence.

There's usually birds. But when the water dries up, so does life.

There are plenty of skeletons though; an awful reminder of what global warming can and is doing to our planet.

Anika, a farmer and scientist based in Broken Hill, knows intimately what doing nothing about climate change means. She's seen it. She's studied it. She is fighting to change it.

So is everyone she surrounds herself with in the rural farming and agriculture industries. They're desperate for action on climate. In fact, they're not waiting for politicians, they're pushing forward with change themselves.

If you're a city dweller, this might be news to you. Because if you glanced across the headlines this week you would've seen a lot of shouting from the federal National Party about how they're being held "hostage" on climate, and how they're "fighting for jobs and industry in regional areas."

