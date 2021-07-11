How long will the Sydney lockdown last? Here's what the experts are saying.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian anticipates there will be more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Sydney tomorrow, as the state recorded 77 new cases on Sunday.

Of these cases, 33 were in the community while infectious - the number which Ms Berejiklian says needs to be close to zero before lockdown is lifted.

At the moment, the 'stay-at-home' orders are due to end on Friday, July 16. However, the Premier has now said that will not happen.

As NSW battles it's biggest challenge since the pandemic began, more than five million Sydney residents - who cannot leave the house unless for four essential reasons - are wanting to know how long the city's lockdown will last.

Five million Sydney residents are under strict lockdown restrictions amid growing coronavirus case numbers. Image: Getty.

Here's what the experts are saying, plus what the Premier has foreshadowed so far.

Epidemiologists predict lockdown to end in August.

Several leading epidemiologists have predicted lockdown will not end until August.

On Saturday, epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, an advisor to the World Health Organisation (WHO), predicted the lockdown could be extended "beyond August".

Professor McLaws told Weekend Today it will take at least a month to get these cases under control, which at the moment continue to grow at an alarming rate.

"We will get down in about three weeks. And then you'll need another two to ensure you've got it right. So at least three weeks of a certain level of really strict restrictions," Professor McLaws shared. "And then perhaps if we get this right, then a couple of weeks of lighter restrictions."

The epidemiologist said the government should focus on vaccinating younger people, who are the group largely transmitting the disease.