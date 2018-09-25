'In 2016, my family and I bought a farm before the two-year drought. We regret nothing.'

I am not a generational farmer. I am a 27-year-old female from Sydney who bought a property and ran head-first into a two-year drought.

To take you back to where it all began, it was my first horse riding lesson when I was five. That was it. I was hooked. Growing up in Sydney and riding horses every chance I could was my life. My parents, both bankers, were neither into horses or farming. Due to my riding enthusiasm Easter holidays soon became tradition to head out to the country with some family friends and join other city folk trying to escape for the country experience, and of course trail riding.

As soon as I could, I started studying agriculture at school and once year 12 was finished I moved onto college in the Hunter Valley to study horses and agriculture. With the goal of one day owning and running my own farm, I started work in the agricultural industry. I travelled around working on different properties, meeting new people and learning as much as I possibly could. I loved reading Rachael Treasure’s books, The Jillaroo, Stockman and many others, which introduced me to regenerative agriculture.

In July 2016, Mum, Dad and I looked at our first property. My buzz was quickly lost that night with the news Mum was losing her fight to cancer. Looking and buying a property at this time became difficult but as mothers often do they continue to encourage you to follow your dreams and not give up. In August we owned a farm. It was the most magnificent season, with what I thought was endless grass. We stocked the property full of cattle. Then reality hit. The rain stopped, and my mum passed away soon after.

The last two years have been a whirlwind with numerous steep learning curves. Not only grasping how to run a business but how to cope with the worst drought many people today have ever experienced. A course I attended in regenerative agriculture was my game changer. I now look at my farm differently and try to think outside the box. I manage my stock with an online tool to keep track of my grazing chart. This helps me to measure and manage grass, enabling my paddocks to have full recovery before being re-grazed. This improves my soil health and plant diversity, to increase my drought tolerance.