We found 29 Aussie celebs first Instagram because we have way too much time on our hands.

We love Instagram.

It's the best way to see what everyone's been up to, the obvious place to post pictures of our food and holidays, and the dark hole where we get lost for hours in every single night.

And although it feels like the app has been around forever... it has not.

Instagram started in 2010. And since then, it has accumulated over one billion users - including plenty of our favourite celebrities.

Some have been on Instagram since day dot, while others have only recently jumped on board.

Here's what celebrities got up to in isolation.



Since we have so much of time on our hands right now, we scrolled deep (yes, manually) and found the first photos of our favourite famous (and slightly less famous) celebrities on Instagram.

Please enjoy.

Carrie Bickmore.