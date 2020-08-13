Search
We found 29 Aussie celebs first Instagram because we have way too much time on our hands.

We love Instagram.

It's the best way to see what everyone's been up to, the obvious place to post pictures of our food and holidays, and the dark hole where we get lost for hours in every single night.

And although it feels like the app has been around forever... it has not.

Instagram started in 2010. And since then, it has accumulated over one billion users - including plenty of our favourite celebrities. 

Some have been on Instagram since day dot, while others have only recently jumped on board.

Here's what celebrities got up to in isolation. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

Since we have so much of time on our hands right now, we scrolled deep (yes, manually) and found the first photos of our favourite famous (and slightly less famous) celebrities on Instagram. 

Please enjoy.

Carrie Bickmore.






View this post on Instagram









On the Grid. So fun

A post shared by  Carrie Bickmore (@bickmorecarrie) on

Martha Kalifatidis.

Abbie Chatfield.






View this post on Instagram









Happy 85th Birthday Grandma! Love you 🙊😘❤️

A post shared by  ABBIE CHATFIELD (@abbiechatfield) on

Poh Ling Yeow.






View this post on Instagram









Thanks for having me Curtis!

A post shared by  Poh Ling Yeow (@pohlingyeow) on

Keira Maguire.

Alex Nation.






View this post on Instagram









📷

A post shared by  Alex Nation (@alexandranation) on

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hamish Blake.

Andy Lee.

Melissa Leong.






View this post on Instagram









Last day in paradise. Sigh.

A post shared by  Melissa Leong | FOODERATI (@fooderati) on

Locky Gilbert.






View this post on Instagram









Love my rotto

A post shared by  Locky (@locklangilbert) on

Georgia Love.

Chris Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth.

Reynold Poernomo.

Sam Wood.

Snezana Wood.

Rebel Wilson.

Sophie Monk.






View this post on Instagram









Getting in a wedding dress. Had to take a pic.

A post shared by  Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) on

Tim Robards.

Anna Heinrich.






View this post on Instagram









Jiggy jig

A post shared by  ❤️ANNA HEINRICH❤️ (@annaheinrich1) on

Brittany Hockley.

Lizzie Sobinoff.

Stacey Hampton.

Sam Frost.

Margot Robbie.

Matty J.






View this post on Instagram









Favourite surf spot in Morocco - Boilers

A post shared by  Matty J (@matthewdavidjohnson) on

Laura Byrne.






View this post on Instagram









Saturdays with my Bae 🐶

A post shared by  Laura Byrne 🌹 (@ladyandacat) on

Jackie O Henderson.

Feature image: Instagram 

