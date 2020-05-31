Search
From the Kardashians to Adele: 19 photos of celebrities before they were famous.

When you think about it, life was very different before social media.

In fact, just over a decade ago, it wasn’t possible to wake up and immediately see what your favourite celebrity was eating for breakfast.

Thanks to social media – and particularly Instagram – we’re now able to see a side of celebrities that we’ve never really been privy to.

We see snippets of their home lives, we see their relationships behind the scenes, and sometimes, we even get a glimpse at some throwback photos.

From awkward high school photos to old-school teenage selfies, we decided to round up some of the best celebrity throwback photos that have been shared on Instagram.

In some of these photos, the celebrities are just about to make it big. But in others, the photos were taken years and years before they even landed their first gig.

So, from Kim Kardashian to Adele, here are 19 photos of celebrities before they were famous.

1. Adele

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

2. Anne Hathaway

celebs young
Image: Instagram.
3. Chloe Grace Moretz

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

4. Chrissy Teigen

Image: Instagram.celebs young
Image: Instagram.
5. Ellen DeGeneres

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

6. Heidi Klum

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

7. Jessica Alba

celebs young
Image: Instagram.
8. Joseph Gordon-Levitt

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

9. Justin Bieber

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

10. Justin Timberlake

celebs young
Image: Instagram.
11. Victoria Beckham

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

12. Kim Kardashian

celebs yImage: Instagram.oung
Image: Instagram.
13. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

14. Paris Hilton

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

15. Rihanna

celebs young
Image: Instagram.
16. Selena Gomez

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

17. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

celebs young
Image: Instagram.
18. Celine Dion

celebs young
Image: Instagram.

Feature Image: Instagram.

