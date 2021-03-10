The world of Australian breakfast TV is cutthroat. But only if you're a woman.

Two men. Eight women. Two decades of breakfast TV.

As Samantha Armytage this week announced her resignation from Seven's Sunrise after eight years, we couldn't help but cock our heads to one side.

Everyone knows breakfast TV is one of the most cutthroat jobs in media, as ratings, viewers and executives all affect the tussle for the top slot.

Here in Australia, Today and Sunrise are the country's top commercial competitors, and for the last 20-odd years David Koch and Karl Stefanovic have dominated our screens, while their female co-hosts have endured a significantly higher turnover.

As Armytage delivered her news to viewers on Monday - International Women's Day - we couldn't help but compare the genders. Because gender does have a role to play here, that's just the unfortunate truth.

David 'Kochie' Koch is one of Australia's longest-serving breakfast TV anchors, hosting a revamped Sunrise since 2002.

Armytage joined him on the couch in 2013, and has cited her mum's recent death and her marriage to Richard Lavender as the major reasons behind her decision to leave in 2021.