"I want to step out of this public world." Samantha Armytage has quit Sunrise.

Samantha Armytage has announced her departure from Sunrise after eight years.

Armytage shared the news on Monday March 8, saying, "the time has come for the sun to set" on her time at the Seven Network's morning show.

"I have some big news to announce," Armytage said live on air.

"I have always been very brave and fearless in my life and my career and this decision is no different."

Armytage cried as she shared the news. She said the death of her mother in November 2020 and her recent wedding to husband Richard Lavender contributed to her choice to leave.

"As many of you know, my personal life the last six months has been very bittersweet, some bits have been very happy and some bits have been very, very sad and I want to step out of this public world for a while, take some time and calm things down. Enjoy a bit of slow living and spend some time with my precious family and husband and Banjo."

"I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people in television can say they do.