LIVE

What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine war today.

Updated 11:52pm 25 Feb 2022

Live updates

  • 11:52pm

  • 11:30pm

  • 11:02pm

  • 10:15pm

Latest posts

11:52pm 25 Feb, 2022

Exactly what you can do to help people in Ukraine right now.

By Emma Gillman

Right now, the world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Images of metro stations filled to the brim with citizens taking cover and tanks rolling onto Ukrainian soil fill our social media feeds as world leaders respond to the invasion with sanctions and speeches.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

In the hours and day following, thousands around the world, including Russians, have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine and condemn Putin's military aggression.

While many of us might feel helpless watching the unfolding situation from home, there's a lot we can do right now to help. 

From supporting emergency aid on the ground to supporting local journalism, here are just some of the ways we can support people in Ukraine.

Donate to support humanitarian aid.

UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading organisation working to "protect and improve the lives of children" worldwide. 

They're currently delivering on-the-ground emergency relief to the people of Ukraine with safe water, health care, protection from violence, and psychological support.

It's also repairing schools damaged by the bombings and providing emergency response to children affected by the conflict.

To learn more, read the full article here

Share post

11:30pm 25 Feb, 2022

Russia to be excluded from Eurovison.

By AAP

Russia will no longer participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine, the competition's producer says.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that the inclusion of a Russian entry at the contest in Turin in May would bring the contest into "disrepute".

Eurovision had previously said it intended to allow Russia to compete but faced strong criticism from state broadcasters in countries including Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands.

Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC had also earlier this week urged the EBU to suspend Russia's membership and ban it from the contest.

A statement released on Friday said the EBU's executive board had made the decision following a recommendation by the Eurovision governing body, known as the reference group, based on "the rules of the event and the values of the EBU".

"The decision reflects concerns that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute," it said.

The 66th edition of Eurovision is due to take place in Turin after Italian rock band Maneskin won the 2021 contest.

Russia had not yet announced its act for 2022. 

Punitive measures for Russia have also been implemented across the sporting world, with St Petersburg stripped of the Champions League final and the Sochi Grand Prix axed by Formula One.

Share post

11:02pm 25 Feb, 2022

Ukrainians walk up to 20 hours to reach Poland.

By Emma Gillman

Ukrainian refugees are walking up to 20 hours to escape the Russian invasion, as one American journalist documented via Twitter yesterday evening. 

You can read journalist Manny Marotta's full account below:

Share post

10:15pm 25 Feb, 2022

"Target number one." Ukraine's president vows to stay put.

By Emma Gillman

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said goodbye to European leaders in a video call on Thursday, saying he understood Russian troops were coming for him, but vowed to stay in Kyiv.

According to reports, Zelensky told other world leaders that "this might be the last time you see me alive".

Soon after the call, he shared a public video statement assuring Ukrainians that he had not left the country. 

"[The] enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelensky said. 

"My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

"We are all here protecting our independence, our country, and we are going to continue to do so."

US and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States.

— With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.

Share post
Listen Now
00:00

What Did Putin Just Do?

The Quicky

Putin’s War & Political Glow-Ups

Mamamia Out Loud

My Sister's Secrets

No Filter