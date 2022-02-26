What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine war today.

Live updates
11:52pm
11:30pm
11:02pm
10:15pm
Latest posts
Exactly what you can do to help people in Ukraine right now.
Right now, the world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.
Images of metro stations filled to the brim with citizens taking cover and tanks rolling onto Ukrainian soil fill our social media feeds as world leaders respond to the invasion with sanctions and speeches.
In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.
In the hours and day following, thousands around the world, including Russians, have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine and condemn Putin's military aggression.
While many of us might feel helpless watching the unfolding situation from home, there's a lot we can do right now to help.
From supporting emergency aid on the ground to supporting local journalism, here are just some of the ways we can support people in Ukraine.
Donate to support humanitarian aid.
UNICEF
UNICEF is the world's leading organisation working to "protect and improve the lives of children" worldwide.
They're currently delivering on-the-ground emergency relief to the people of Ukraine with safe water, health care, protection from violence, and psychological support.
It's also repairing schools damaged by the bombings and providing emergency response to children affected by the conflict.
The children of Ukraine need peace.— United Nations (@UN) February 24, 2022
Desperately.
Now.
As hostilities intensify, @UNICEF is scaling up support for children. https://t.co/p4pWNt2TXF pic.twitter.com/KS59SYxSUb
To learn more, read the full article here.
Russia to be excluded from Eurovison.
Russia will no longer participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine, the competition's producer says.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that the inclusion of a Russian entry at the contest in Turin in May would bring the contest into "disrepute".
Eurovision had previously said it intended to allow Russia to compete but faced strong criticism from state broadcasters in countries including Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands.
Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC had also earlier this week urged the EBU to suspend Russia's membership and ban it from the contest.
A statement released on Friday said the EBU's executive board had made the decision following a recommendation by the Eurovision governing body, known as the reference group, based on "the rules of the event and the values of the EBU".
"The decision reflects concerns that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute," it said.
Statement from @EBU_HQ regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.https://t.co/HmKJdqVE4J pic.twitter.com/tVH6yFxzbq— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 25, 2022
The 66th edition of Eurovision is due to take place in Turin after Italian rock band Maneskin won the 2021 contest.
Russia had not yet announced its act for 2022.
Punitive measures for Russia have also been implemented across the sporting world, with St Petersburg stripped of the Champions League final and the Sochi Grand Prix axed by Formula One.
A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip— Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022
Ukrainians walk up to 20 hours to reach Poland.
Ukrainian refugees are walking up to 20 hours to escape the Russian invasion, as one American journalist documented via Twitter yesterday evening.
You can read journalist Manny Marotta's full account below:
Long story short: I just walked to Poland.— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
It was a hellish 20-hour journey undertaken in the middle of winter with thousands of refugees. I saw some terrible things:
Vehicles were backed up for 25 kilometers, many out of gas. Several were abandoned as their occupants fled west on foot as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/XfTtR99AUH— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
UA soldiers were stopping cars and busses and yanking out any man aged 18-60 to conscript in the Ukrainian Army. In one place, a commissar was shouting “say goodbye to your daughters, mothers, and girlfriends; you must turn back and fight the Russian invader!” pic.twitter.com/B61MZ48S1n— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
We made friends with a 24-year-old named Max who was pulled out of the caravan as he talked with us. I had time to get his number before his conscription and he left with a grin of utter disbelief. I will never forget that face.— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
A woman screamed for the army to spare her husband from conscription. A soldier slapped her and took her husband.— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
Things seem really desperate.
There were old women carrying rucksacks hobbling along the shoulder. I asked one where she was going and she said “Poland!” She was going to walk the 80km on her own.— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
Toddlers took the journey hard. Many were forced to walk the distance despite not knowing what was going on.— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
This was the longest and worst night of my life. I’m just speechless.— Ukraine Conflict Live 2022 (@UkraineLive2022) February 25, 2022
Anyway I’m currently in Poland, where a welcome committee greeted us with tea. It was amazing tea. pic.twitter.com/GM1DadGXaj
"Target number one." Ukraine's president vows to stay put.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said goodbye to European leaders in a video call on Thursday, saying he understood Russian troops were coming for him, but vowed to stay in Kyiv.
According to reports, Zelensky told other world leaders that "this might be the last time you see me alive".
Soon after the call, he shared a public video statement assuring Ukrainians that he had not left the country.
"[The] enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelensky said.
"My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.
"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."
"The president is here." President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine posted a video on social media showing him standing alongside other government officials, saying that the country’s leaders had not fled Kyiv as Russian forces entered the city. https://t.co/VPxc01QGAG pic.twitter.com/F91xlEp7we— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2022
"We are all here protecting our independence, our country, and we are going to continue to do so."
US and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States.
— With AAP.
Feature Image: Getty.