What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine war today.

By Emma Gillman

Right now, the world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Images of metro stations filled to the brim with citizens taking cover and tanks rolling onto Ukrainian soil fill our social media feeds as world leaders respond to the invasion with sanctions and speeches.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

In the hours and day following, thousands around the world, including Russians, have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine and condemn Putin's military aggression.

While many of us might feel helpless watching the unfolding situation from home, there's a lot we can do right now to help.

From supporting emergency aid on the ground to supporting local journalism, here are just some of the ways we can support people in Ukraine.

Donate to support humanitarian aid.

UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading organisation working to "protect and improve the lives of children" worldwide.

They're currently delivering on-the-ground emergency relief to the people of Ukraine with safe water, health care, protection from violence, and psychological support.

It's also repairing schools damaged by the bombings and providing emergency response to children affected by the conflict.

The children of Ukraine need peace.

Desperately.

Now.



As hostilities intensify, @UNICEF is scaling up support for children. https://t.co/p4pWNt2TXF pic.twitter.com/KS59SYxSUb — United Nations (@UN) February 24, 2022

