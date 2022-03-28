Ok.

Something unexpected just happened.

We were halfway through the 2022 Oscars when Chris Rock came on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary.

He made a few gags and then said to Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting in the front row with her husband Will Smith, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

It's important to note here that Pinkett Smith's head is currently shaved because she has been diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disease which leads to significant hair loss.

Will Smith then walked up onto the stage, appeared to strike Rock, and then sat back down.

He then yelled out to Rock "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth". Twice.

Rock then said: “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. It was a G.I. Jane joke. That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

Below we unpack all your questions about what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars:

What happened?

There's some confusion about what happened because in some countries, the broadcast was cut.

However, in other countries, such as Australia and Japan, the full incident was shown.

Australian journalist David Mack captured the uncensored version of the broadcast on Australian TV and shared it with his Twitter followers. The footage clearly shows Smith walking on stage and appearing to strike Rock, before yelling "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F**KING MOUTH" twice.