MP Dai Le shares her refugee experience in first speech to parliament.
Independent MP Dai Le gave her first speech to parliament today, in the process sharing her story of being a refugee.
She made history in the May federal election, when she beat Labor’s candidate and won the southwest Sydney seat of Fowler.
So for her first speech, Le decided to wear a traditional Vietnamese dress - but this time, featuring an Australian flag design. For her, it was a representation of both of her cultures.
Le said that when she was seven, herself, her mum and her sisters fled war-torn Vietnam, making the dangerous but necessary boat trip away from the war. They were desperate for safety.
“I remember running with my mother and two younger sisters, scrambling to make our way on to a boat and pushing through the cries and screams of women,” Le said.
“I remember the moment when I thought we would die when a huge storm hit our boat. I remember my sister and I hanging on to dear life, while my mother held my other sister tightly in her arms ... I remember how my face almost hit the ocean as our boat rocked so hard from the storm.”
After a traumatic boat experience and living in multiple refugee camps overseas, Le and her family were settled in Australia. It was a massive sigh of relief.
“I remember the moment when we were accepted to be resettled as refugees in Australia ... and remembering as we stepped out of [Sydney’s] Kingsford Smith airport, the feeling of gratitude and freedom,” she said.
Le said she and her family were filled with hope - they had finally secured a better and safer future for themselves.
“Australia, you welcomed my mother, my family, with open arms, you gave us comfort, food and a warm bed to sleep,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.
“This migration story belongs to all of us. It’s our story, and we can all be proud to share it.”
10 people have been killed following a stabbing attack in Canada.
Canadian police are hunting two suspects in a stabbing spree that started in an Indigenous community and left 10 people dead and 15 wounded across Saskatchewan.
The stabbings across 13 crime scenes in Saskatchewan on Sunday were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country.
"I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan."
Police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions but no further details about their motive or the victims.
At least 10 people dead in stabbings at multiple scenes across Canada's province of Saskatchewan. Police say they've identified two suspects.
In May, Sanderson was listed as "unlawfully at large" by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program that encourages the public to cooperate with police. There were no further details about why he was wanted.
"It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference.
There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police said.
James Smith Cree Nation is an Indigenous community with a population of about 3400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.
The nation's elected elders declared a state of emergency "in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation," and established two emergency operations centres, the nation said in a statement.
The first stabbings were reported at 5.40am and within three hours police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighbouring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.
Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.
Abbie Chatfield and the complications of fame.
After much speculation, the cast of The Challenge Australia 2022 has officially been announced and it’s a melting pot of high-profile reality TV star names that is sure to cause some drama. Here’s what you need to know.
And speculation ran rife over the weekend that The Veronicas, the duo comprised of twin sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, had split or were feuding after they wiped their social media pages. But it turns out they’re both launching solo careers and we have some (extreme) emotions about it.
Plus, over the weekend Abbie Chatfield confirmed that she and Konrad Bien-Stephen had ended their relationship while also weighing in on the media and social commentary that had taken place around their breakup. So now we need to talk about how we all navigate this new space where people in media and entertainment are also tasked with sharing their personal lives online.
Inquest into death of Kumanjayi Walker begins, and all the news you need to know this morning.
Morning all,
Let's get stuck in and get you across the five biggest news stories you need to know this morning.
1. Inquest for Aboriginal teen shot by NT cop begins.
An inquest into the death of an Indigenous teenager fatally shot by a Northern Territory police officer will try to find answers for his grieving family.
Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker, 19, died on November 9, 2019, after Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, shot him three times in Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs.
The inquest, starting in Alice Springs Local Court today, will explore the actions of police before and after Walker was killed and how his death has affected his community.
Const Rolfe was acquitted at trial in March of murdering the teen, igniting grief and anger in Yuendumu, with some community members decrying the justice system as racist.
Const Rolfe was acquitted at trial in March of murdering the teen, igniting grief and anger in Yuendumu, with some community members decrying the justice system as racist.
Coroner Elisabeth Armitage has previously said the hearing would provide an opportunity for Walker's family's voices to be heard and will give the community a chance to express their sadness, concerns and hopes for the future.
The three-month hearing will also probe whether Walker received adequate medical treatment after Const Rolfe fired three shots into his torso from close range as the pair and another officer scuffled inside the teen's grandmother's home. Walker had stabbed the officer in the moments before and threatened two other policemen with an axe three days earlier as he escaped being arrested and fled into the bush.
2. COVID cases drop to pre-Christmas levels as Australia records over 14,000 deaths.
The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Australia has fallen to the lowest level since before Christmas.
There were 5,841 cases reported across the country yesterday. The last time the nation's daily figure was as low was during the days just before Christmas last year when there were 5,710 new cases.
The country recorded 53 more coronavirus-related fatalities at the weekend, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 14,067. But this does not include figures from Queensland and the Northern Territory, which have stopped reporting weekend COVID-19 statistics.
From Friday, isolation requirements will be dropped to five days for people who no longer have symptoms, but will remain at seven days for workers in high-risk settings.
From Friday, isolation requirements will be dropped to five days for people who no longer have symptoms, but will remain at seven days for workers in high-risk settings.
Pandemic leave payments will also shorten to reflect changes in isolation rules and masks will also no longer be mandatory on domestic flights from Friday.
"We still need to be very cautious and not become complacent," AMA Queensland vice-president Nick Yim told the ABC on Saturday.
"It's not just COVID that's circulating amongst our community. We still have the common cold, we still have influenza, so a lot of respiratory viruses... If people haven't had their COVID booster, please get that booster."
3. Call for urgent climate-health action plan.
Health professionals are urging the government to waste no time in rolling out a climate-health action plan as floods and heat kill Australians.
Nurses, midwives, psychologists, the Australian Medical Association, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) and others issued a set of urgent recommendations today.
"We see the impacts of climate change all the time, on our patients, and on our staff who are at the front line dealing with crises every day," said RACP president Jacqueline Small.
In a joint statement, the health groups called for a new Ministerial Forum and a national health vulnerability and capacity assessment to find those most susceptible to climate harm.
"Climate change is already killing Australians," Climate and Health Alliance founder Fiona Armstrong said.
33 people were killed directly by fires during the 2019-20 bushfire season across southeastern Australia. Hospitals estimate 445 people died from smoke inhalation, with more than 3000 admitted to hospital for respiratory problems and 1700 because of asthma. Some 23 people died in floods this year following a three-week deluge of rain along the east coast.
States and territories also need support to cut emissions, whether retrofitting heating and cooling, electrifying food preparation and transport, or designing less carbon-intensive future hospitals and clinics.
4. Trump calls Biden 'an enemy of the state'.
Former US president Donald Trump has forcefully hit back at Joe Biden, saying the Democrat's recent address in Philadelphia was "the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens".
"He's an enemy of the state," Trump told a crowd of thousands on Saturday night.
Donald Trump, who's facing several criminal investigations, called US President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during his first public appearance since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort last month.
🔗: https://t.co/pX2GdZmNQh pic.twitter.com/PzSYI93dWc
While the speech was billed as a rally to help Pennsylvania's top Republican candidates, Mehmet Oz, for Senate, and state Senator Doug Mastriano, for governor, Trump spent most of his speech airing his old personal grievances, and some new ones.
He briefly mentioned Oz and Mastriano, before immediately pivoting to his anger at Biden, and the recent FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home as they tried to recover classified documents.
He called it an "evil and demented persecution of you and me".
"The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right," he later said, as the crowd roared in approval.
It was Trump's first public response to Biden's blistering condemnation on Thursday, when Biden cast Trump and "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to democracy, pointing to Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, riot he inspired.
5. Serena Williams loses to Aussie as she says goodbye to tennis.
In case you missed it, over the weekend, the tennis world farewelled the highest-earning female athlete ever - Serena Williams.
After 96 career titles, 39 Grand slams, 319 weeks as World No 1. and $94 million in career prize money, Williams has retired from the sport.
She bowed out after an emotion-charged third-round US Open loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic Saturday AEST, leaving the door somewhat ajar for a return in the future.
Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022
How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.
I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3
"I don't think so but you never know. I don't know," she said when asked on court if she would make a comeback.
You're all up to speed. We'll be back with more top news stories this afternoon.
Why can’t Meghan Markle ever win?
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex is copping some serious backlash right now.
After a profile in the high-end New York-based magazine, The Cut, even those who are fans of the former actress-turned-duchess are wondering why every time she has the chance to let the world know who she is and what she really stands for, it seems to turn on her.
Today's The Quicky team looks at the new era of Meghan and why the duchess seems to be struggling to find her place.
