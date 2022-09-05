By Brielle Burns

1. Inquest for Aboriginal teen shot by NT cop begins.

An inquest into the death of an Indigenous teenager fatally shot by a Northern Territory police officer will try to find answers for his grieving family.

Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker, 19, died on November 9, 2019, after Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, shot him three times in Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs.

The inquest, starting in Alice Springs Local Court today, will explore the actions of police before and after Walker was killed and how his death has affected his community.

Const Rolfe was acquitted at trial in March of murdering the teen, igniting grief and anger in Yuendumu, with some community members decrying the justice system as racist.

Coroner Elisabeth Armitage has previously said the hearing would provide an opportunity for Walker's family's voices to be heard and will give the community a chance to express their sadness, concerns and hopes for the future.

The three-month hearing will also probe whether Walker received adequate medical treatment after Const Rolfe fired three shots into his torso from close range as the pair and another officer scuffled inside the teen's grandmother's home. Walker had stabbed the officer in the moments before and threatened two other policemen with an axe three days earlier as he escaped being arrested and fled into the bush.

2. COVID cases drop to pre-Christmas levels as Australia records over 14,000 deaths.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Australia has fallen to the lowest level since before Christmas.

There were 5,841 cases reported across the country yesterday. The last time the nation's daily figure was as low was during the days just before Christmas last year when there were 5,710 new cases.

The country recorded 53 more coronavirus-related fatalities at the weekend, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 14,067. But this does not include figures from Queensland and the Northern Territory, which have stopped reporting weekend COVID-19 statistics.

From Friday, isolation requirements will be dropped to five days for people who no longer have symptoms, but will remain at seven days for workers in high-risk settings.

Pandemic leave payments will also shorten to reflect changes in isolation rules and masks will also no longer be mandatory on domestic flights from Friday.

"We still need to be very cautious and not become complacent," AMA Queensland vice-president Nick Yim told the ABC on Saturday.

"It's not just COVID that's circulating amongst our community. We still have the common cold, we still have influenza, so a lot of respiratory viruses... If people haven't had their COVID booster, please get that booster."

3. Call for urgent climate-health action plan.

Health professionals are urging the government to waste no time in rolling out a climate-health action plan as floods and heat kill Australians.

Nurses, midwives, psychologists, the Australian Medical Association, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) and others issued a set of urgent recommendations today.

"We see the impacts of climate change all the time, on our patients, and on our staff who are at the front line dealing with crises every day," said RACP president Jacqueline Small.

In a joint statement, the health groups called for a new Ministerial Forum and a national health vulnerability and capacity assessment to find those most susceptible to climate harm.

"Climate change is already killing Australians," Climate and Health Alliance founder Fiona Armstrong said.

33 people were killed directly by fires during the 2019-20 bushfire season across southeastern Australia. Hospitals estimate 445 people died from smoke inhalation, with more than 3000 admitted to hospital for respiratory problems and 1700 because of asthma. Some 23 people died in floods this year following a three-week deluge of rain along the east coast.

States and territories also need support to cut emissions, whether retrofitting heating and cooling, electrifying food preparation and transport, or designing less carbon-intensive future hospitals and clinics.

4. Trump calls Biden 'an enemy of the state'.

Former US president Donald Trump has forcefully hit back at Joe Biden, saying the Democrat's recent address in Philadelphia was "the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens".

"He's an enemy of the state," Trump told a crowd of thousands on Saturday night.

While the speech was billed as a rally to help Pennsylvania's top Republican candidates, Mehmet Oz, for Senate, and state Senator Doug Mastriano, for governor, Trump spent most of his speech airing his old personal grievances, and some new ones.

He briefly mentioned Oz and Mastriano, before immediately pivoting to his anger at Biden, and the recent FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home as they tried to recover classified documents.

He called it an "evil and demented persecution of you and me".

"The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right," he later said, as the crowd roared in approval.

It was Trump's first public response to Biden's blistering condemnation on Thursday, when Biden cast Trump and "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to democracy, pointing to Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, riot he inspired.

5. Serena Williams loses to Aussie as she says goodbye to tennis.

In case you missed it, over the weekend, the tennis world farewelled the highest-earning female athlete ever - Serena Williams.

After 96 career titles, 39 Grand slams, 319 weeks as World No 1. and $94 million in career prize money, Williams has retired from the sport.

She bowed out after an emotion-charged third-round US Open loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic Saturday AEST, leaving the door somewhat ajar for a return in the future.

"I don't think so but you never know. I don't know," she said when asked on court if she would make a comeback.

