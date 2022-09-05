By Brielle Burns

Last night we tuned into Australian Story where Lynette Dawson's family reflected on Chris Dawson's guilty verdict, 40 years after the mother-of-two disappeared.

1. Liz Truss named Britain's third female PM.

Liz Truss has been named as Britain's new prime minister, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost-of-living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

After weeks of a divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top on Monday night in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," Truss said after the result was announced.

"I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.



Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.



I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 5, 2022

The announcement triggers the start of a handover from Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal saw support for his administration drain away.

He will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth today to officially tender his resignation. Truss, who will become the country's third female prime minister, will follow him and be asked to form a government by the monarch.

2. Three children rescued from abuse in WA child exploitation crackdown.

Three children have been rescued from ongoing abuse and 45 people have been charged in Western Australia in a major police operation targeting child exploitation material.

The joint operation between the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force and West Australian authorities seized more than 35,000 child exploitation images and videos.

Three children have been rescued from ongoing sexual abuse in Western Australia, following a police operation.



Officers executed 61 search warrants across WA over a week, seizing more than 35,000 images and videos of child exploitation. #9News



MORE: https://t.co/94OTswCfyt pic.twitter.com/xLQDKWnN1d — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) September 5, 2022

Over a seven-day period, officers from WA's Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team executed more than 60 search warrants in metropolitan and regional locations of WA. A total of 149 offences have been alleged against those arrested.

AFP Detective Superintendent Graeme Marshall said the arrests were an example of the work undertaken by the AFP and WA Police every day to protect children across the country.

"Let this serve as a warning to anyone who produces or shares child abuse material - you will be caught," he said.

If this brings up any issues for you, contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.

3. Tracy Grimshaw leaving A Current Affair.

After more than 17 years hosting A Current Affair, Tracy Grimshaw has announced she will be stepping down from the show.

Sharing the news at the end of last night's episode, the Walkley-award-winning journalist said she wanted her viewers to hear the announcement from her first.

"I’ve decided to finish up with A Current Affair. It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you rubbish," she said.

"I want you to know it’s been my decision alone and I’m not being shoved out the door by the boys' club because I’m too old."

"Thank you for your loyalty. I hope I've repaid it."



From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for gracing our screens.



You've repaid us endlessly @tracygrimshaw. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/ivNSnQqrQ1 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) September 5, 2022

Grimshaw added, "I’m not too old, I’m just a bit tired", explaining she's "basically been a shift worker for 26 years" working on the Today Show and A Current Affair.

"Thank you for your loyalty. I hope I’ve repaid it. See you tomorrow night."

Grimshaw didn’t announce an exact end date, but said she will be finishing up in November.

4. Family of Lyn Dawson push for 'Lyn's Law'.

The family of Lyn Dawson are calling on the NSW government to implement no body, no parole laws, a week after Chris Dawson was found guilty of murdering the mother-of-two.

In a change.org petition, the family are urging NSW to "get in line with other states", including Queensland, South Australia and Victoria, where laws effectively refuse parole to offenders who fail to disclose the location of the victim’s body.

"Lyn's family have battled for years to clear her name and have her truth told, but the closure they need would come from being able to put her to rest properly, and they are not alone," the petition pushing to "make Lyn’s Law national" reads.

"There are many other families out there also waiting for their loved ones to come home."

Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet said he was consulting Attorney-General Mark Speakman in relation to the law.

"It certainly makes sense, it wouldn’t be a unique approach it’s already the approach that’s taken in other jurisdictions it’s currently a consideration that is made in relation to the granting of parole and it certainly makes sense to me," he told Sky News.

The NSW Government is facing growing pressure to implement a "no body, no parole" law after Chris Dawson was this week found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette four decades ago. Her remains have never been found.https://t.co/lCECIZ9o3H — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) September 1, 2022

The petition currently has over 2,700 signatures at the time of publication.

5. Canada stabbing suspect found dead after murder charges.

Police have issued arrest warrants for murder against two men who are suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an Indigenous community in Canada, a nation where mass violence is rare.

Police launched a manhunt for brothers Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an Indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 others were wounded.

Damien has since been found dead, while Myles, who may have sustained injuries, remains at large.

The 31-year-old's body was found outdoors in a heavily grassy area near a house that was being examined, police said.

"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, without specifying what caused the injuries.

Asked if Myles was suspected of also killing his brother, Blackmore said, "We haven't confirmed that. We can't say one way or the other if Myles was involved in the death of Damien."

A manhunt is underway for two "armed and dangerous" men suspected in Sunday's mass stabbing that killed 10 people and injured 18 others in an Indigenous community and the surrounding area in Saskatchewan, Canada, authorities say https://t.co/SyQ8t5Lim0 — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2022

The attacks in Saskatchewan province were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history. A statement by indigenous leaders indicated they may have been drug-related. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged the men each with first-degree murder, attempted murder and break-and-enter. In a statement, RCMP said they expected to lay more charges as the investigation continued.

"To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond - please be assured that we are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy and to ensure your safety," said Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore.

- With AAP.