By Brielle Burns

Liz Truss is ready to get to work as UK's new prime minister. My colleague Isabella Ross has rounded up everything you need to know about the new leader right here.

But first, here are the top news stories you need to know today, Wednesday, September 7.

1. Man charged with murder of SA mother-of-two.

An Adelaide man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two at a home in the city's southwest.

51-year-old Louise Hughes was found unresponsive at the property yesterday morning. Despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

August 6, 2022: 51-year-old Louise Hughes was murdered in a home at Park Holme, South Australia, today. A male known to Louise has been charged with her murder. Louise is the 38th Australian women killed this year. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0cFi7iKceI — Australian Femicide Watch (@MapFemicide) September 6, 2022

South Australia Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested and later charged with murder and breach of bail.

Police believed Hughes and her alleged killer were acquaintances but were not in a relationship.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Fisher said a post-mortem examination would determine how she died.

The man was refused police bail and will appear in Adelaide Magistrate's Court today.

2. Parents brace for childcare shutdowns.

More than 1,000 centres around the country will be affected as childcare workers stage a "shut down" today, calling for better pay and industry reforms.

Workers will rally across the capital cities and some regional centres, with the shutdown estimated to affect 70,000 children and families.

The United Workers Union has called on the federal government to guarantee wage increases and implement major reforms.

"They're exhausted, they're sick of being undervalued, and they're calling for change," Union early education director, Helen Gibbons, told AAP.

"They need to know what this government's plan is to fix their wages and give them a reason to stay in the sector, but also to reform the sector."

Families are facing disruptions this morning, some unable to send their children to childcare amid a nation-wide shutdown. @miaglover_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/COQXho6OnV — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) September 6, 2022

The minimum wage for a childcare support worker begins at $21.85 an hour, which is $830 a week before tax.

Minister for Early Childhood Education Dr Anne Aly said she will be at Parliament House tomorrow when workers stage a rally there and has been meeting with educators. The federal government has also flagged a review into pricing across the system.

3. Cleo Smith cop stood down amid corruption probe.

A high-profile detective, who played a central role in the rescue of Cleo Smith, has been stood down from duty by WA's anti-corruption watchdog after an investigation with police into alleged misconduct.

The state's Corruption and Crime Commission has not named the officer but according to AAP, it is understood to be Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was captured on video asking Cleo Smith what her name was after the young girl was rescued in the remote town of Carnarvon last year.

BREAKING: The Corruption and Crime Commission and WA Police have stood down high-profile detective Cameron Blaine amid investigations into alleged misconduct. The Detective-Senior Sergeant rose to prominence after pulling Cleo Smith from her kidnapper’s home last year @7NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/EwgdzmUi1L — Ben Downie (@Ben_Downie) September 6, 2022

"The investigation is ongoing and for that reason, the Corruption and Crime Commission and WA Police Force will be making no further comment at this time," the CCC said in a statement.

Detective Senior Sergeant Blaine led the search for four-year-old Cleo Smith after her kidnapping in October 2021. He was one of four detectives who found her locked in a Carnarvon house on November 4.

4. Interest rates hit seven-year high.

The central bank has hiked interest rates for the fifth month in a row and signalled more rises are on the way.

The 50 basis point lift brings the official cash rate to 2.35 per cent - the highest level since 2015.

The Reserve Bank of Australia started lifting interest rates in May in response to fast-rising inflation.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the board was committed to returning inflation to between its target band of two to three per cent.

"It is seeking to do this while keeping the economy on an even keel," he said. "The board expects to increase interest rates further over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path."

#BREAKING: Interest rates have hit a seven-year high after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the official cash rate by 0.5 per cent. #9News



MORE: https://t.co/RLpvMs5qXj pic.twitter.com/pUBdZTLC8D — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 6, 2022

Dr Lowe added inflation was expected to peak later this year and then decline back towards the target range.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the financial pressure Australians were under and said there would be some measures to ease cost-of-living pressures in the October budget.

"We will soon be preparing our first budget and we need to address the cost-of-living issues Australians are facing while being mindful of the trillion dollars of debt we have inherited," he said during a party room meeting.

5. Judith Durham remembered in emotional state funeral.

Thousands gathered for a state memorial to farewell The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham last night.

The lead singer of the folk group died last month aged 79, following complications arising from a long-standing lung disease.

The remaining members of The Seekers, Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, took to the stage of Melbourne's Hamer Hall to pay tribute.

"Judith was a taker and a giver. She took with humility the inevitable and well-deserved praise for her incredible talent. She gave love unstintingly and honestly, and this included her singing buddies, Athol, Bruce and me," said Potger.

He recalled how she had fought the effects of a lung disease for most of her singing career, but had forced herself to go onstage night after night to give knockout performances.

Judith Durham's Seekers band mates have lead star studded tributes at the music legend's state memorial in Melbourne this evening. @MimiRoseBecker #9News pic.twitter.com/xolEaBE5Pl — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 6, 2022

Durham's nephew Tony Sheehan gave a eulogy, David Campbell performed 'The Carnival is Over', and Durham's older sister, Beverley Sheehan, sang a song accompanied by Melbourne jazz band The Syncopators. There were also recorded tributes from the likes of Kate Ceberano, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, Joanna Lumley and Rick Springfield.

That's everything for your morning news wrap up. We'll be back with more news later this afternoon.

- With AAP.