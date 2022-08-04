By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

Here are the top news stories you need to know today, Friday, August 5.

1. Three family members dead and one in critical condition after QLD shooting.

Three people are dead and a man is fighting for his life after a mass shooting in rugged terrain in central Queensland.

The area surrounding the scene of the shooting, a rural cattle property at Bogie, northwest of Mackay remains on police lockdown.

Police have not confirmed a motive for the tragedy, after the gunman opened fire on four people about 9am on Thursday.

According to 9 News, the victims have been identified as Merv and Maree Schwartz, along with Maree's adult son, Graham Tighe.

Her other son, Ross Tigh, survived and called police after fleeing into remote bushland with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are speaking to five people over a mass shooting at a rural property in Bogie, which has left three people dead, and one in hospital. @heinkealex #9News



DETAILS: https://t.co/in5PtqiBOq pic.twitter.com/hm6vwD9Cdx — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) August 4, 2022

Detectives have not yet spoken with Ross, police said on Thursday evening.

"We do not know who was responsible. We haven't been able to get any other details from the male person who had been shot, as he required emergency transport back to the hospital and he's currently undergoing emergency surgery," Mackay District Superintendent Tom Armitt told reporters.

Several crime scenes have been established at the property and forensic teams will continue searches this morning.

Queensland police say they are talking to five people, including the suspected shooter.

Armitt said three of the five people remained in custody and "the person nominated as the alleged gunman is with us here in custody," The Courier Mail reports.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the public, after locals were urged to avoid the area yesterday.

"We are actively searching the area and committing our investigations as to what the circumstances were and how tactically people have been shot," said Armitt.

2. Climate bill passes through lower house in "historic day".

New laws to raise Australia's emissions reduction targets have cleared their first hurdle after passing the federal parliament's lower house.

Liberal MP Bridget Archer was the only opposition member to vote with the government to pass the laws 89 votes to 55.

The laws set a carbon emissions cut target of 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, a step up from the former government's unlegislated 26 to 28 per cent target, and net zero emissions by 2050. The bill will now be subject to a Senate inquiry.

BREAKING: The Government's climate bill enshrining our target of 43% emissions reduction by 2030 has just passed the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/CuqHexYJTx — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 4, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the opposition to reconsider its stance, saying, "What we saw today was just (the opposition) isolated and alone, stuck in the same old trench, fighting a fight that has passed them by."

Independent MP Zali Steggall described the passage of the bill through the lower house as a "historic day", adding the next step has to be phasing out oil, coal and gas.

"While we await the progress of the bill, which now moves to committee and then the Senate, this is a small win that we must celebrate after a grim decade of climate inaction in Australia," she said in a statement.

"Today is a win for the communities who elected a record number of independents in the hopes of climate action."

3. ACT to provide free abortions from next year.

ACT residents who are up to 16 weeks pregnant will soon be able to access free abortion services.

The ACT Government will spend $4.6million over four years to remove out-of-pocket costs for services, with free services available from early next year.

It will include free medical and surgical abortions for pregnant people up to 16 weeks gestation and can be accessed by those without a Medicare card.

This morning the @ACTGovernment announced the removal all out of pocket costs associated with accessing medical or surgical abortions. This recognises that abortion is fundamentally a health service & that delays due to financial barriers are a risk to wellbeing & recovery.👏👩‍🦰👩🏾 pic.twitter.com/1WfnFI4oR1 — YWCA Canberra (@YWCACanberra) August 4, 2022

ACT Minister for Women, Yvette Berry, said when announcing the news that making abortion care available to everyone has been a priority.

“This means that individuals will be supported to make a choice about having an abortion without being influenced by financial barriers. It also means that having an abortion can occur in a time-sensitive manner without being delayed due to an inability to pay.”

4. Affirmative consent bill introduced in VIC.

New laws to be introduced in the Victorian parliament will make it clear that "stealthing" is a crime and crack down on image-based sexual abuse.

The laws, which were introduced to parliament yesterday, adopt an affirmative consent model, emphasising everyone's responsibility to get consent before engaging in a sexual act.

Under the changes, a person must have a clear and enthusiastic go-ahead for their belief in consent to be reasonable, shifting scrutiny off victims and back onto perpetrators.

Today, stealthing and affirmative consent laws have been introduced to the Victorian parliament. If passed, Victoria will join the ACT and TAS in criminalising stealthing. #auspol #springst https://t.co/I9OvYNuuNS — Australia Institute (@TheAusInstitute) August 4, 2022

"An affirmative consent model is an important part of changing community attitudes towards sexual offences moving away from victim-blaming and reducing the shame and trauma often felt by victim-survivors," Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said.

It also clarifies that stealthing - which is removing, tampering with, or not using a condom without consent - is a crime.

If passed, the laws would come into effect by June next year.

5. Para-athlete Madison de Rozario makes history at Commonwealth Games.

Madison de Rozario has made history at day seven of the Commonwealth games, becoming the first Australian para-athlete to win four gold medals.

de Rozario claimed victory in the T54/T53 1500m, while fellow Aussie Angela Ballard placed second.

Madi de Rozario becomes the first 🇦🇺 para athlete to win four gold medals at the Comm Games! 🥇🥇🥇🥇@CommGamesAUS #ThisIsAthletics #BoldInGold pic.twitter.com/OJMiwss7Di — Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) August 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, Grace Brown won gold in the women's road cycling time trials, while Rohan Dennis claimed first place in the men's.

Australia's medal tally has now grown to 132, including 51 gold.

You're all up to speed for your Friday.

- With AAP.