By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

With COVID-19 cases rising again, we've been hearing a lot more talk in the news about 'long COVID'.

If you're wondering how you can avoid, my colleague Erin Docherty has rounded up nine questions you have about long COVID, answered by experts. You can find out everything you need to know, here.

But first, let's get you across the five top stories you need to know today.

1. Parliament to pass 'historic' climate laws after securing Greens’ support.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is urging his colleagues to be on the right side of history when a vote on climate change laws takes place today.

The bill, introduced by Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen on the first sitting day of the new parliament, will set a carbon emissions cut target of 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Greens leader Adam Bandt announced the party would support the bill yesterday, after ensuring the emissions target could only go up in the future.

There will also be greater transparency and strengthened requirements on the Climate Change Authority.

BREAKING: Greens have secured changes to Labor’s weak climate legislation and will vote to pass it.



But the fight to stop Labor’s new coal and gas continues. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) August 3, 2022

Liberal MP Bridget Archer also indicated yesterday she would support the bill, despite the Coalition's opposition.

"It's important to me that when I'm back in my own community, I'm able to sincerely say that I used the opportunity afforded to me with the power of my vote to stand up for what they want and need," she told parliament.

Albanese urged those on the opposition benches to put aside conflict and take action on climate change.

"We have a great responsibility to this beautiful island continent that we live on to make sure that we act on climate change (and) this government will," he told parliament yesterday.

"Then we will tell our children that we stepped up, we took responsibility and we met the moment."

2. PM calls for de-escalation of tensions following Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

Anthony Albanese has called for stability and a de-escalation of tensions following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

The prime minister says Australia's position on Taiwan and China had not changed and we will continue to work with our allies.

"We don't want to see any unilateral change to the status quo," he told reporters in Canberra. "We'll continue to work with partners to promote peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Pelosi is the highest-level US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, but the trip has led to the Chinese military being put on high alert.

I led a Congressional delegation to Taiwan to make crystal clear that America stands with the people of Taiwan – and all those committed to Democracy and human rights.



Check out this video of our historic visit to Taipei. pic.twitter.com/TON6zB3x4s — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

Chinese warplanes buzzed along the line dividing the Taiwan Strait before Pelosi's arrival in Taipei, and Chinese state media said the People's Liberation Army would hold exercises near Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

The US has warned China against using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military action against Taiwan.

3. Ukrainian President speaks to Aussie uni students.

It's important the world doesn't forget any of the 161 days Russia has occupied Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Australian students.

In a televised address, Zelenskiy again accused Russia of war crimes and spoke of the importance of holding the Kremlin accountable for its actions.

"Humanity has come through 161 points of (no) return," he told students at the Australian National University yesterday.

"The world has... a choice. To recognise the Russian Federation as (a) terrorist-sponsor... You cannot hide from this choice, you cannot somehow avoid it."

ANU student Sophia asked President Zelenskyy how he stays optimistic in the face of war.



He says he is inspired by people, by his nation.#UnisWithUKR pic.twitter.com/d7zO3BUgiz — ourANU (@ourANU) August 3, 2022

Zelenskiy said Russia had lost the veil it used to try to shroud itself as a "peacekeeper" as it continues to commit atrocities across Ukraine.

"Those things they've done. I'm shocked. I never thought people are capable of those (actions)," he said.

"We have seen horror movies but I never thought the realities in Ukraine would be more scary."

4. Kansas votes to preserve abortion rights.

Kansas voters have rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion, delivering a win to abortion rights advocates in a deeply conservative US state.

The vote was the first statewide referendum on abortion since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in June.

The amendment's failure will prevent Kansas' Republican-led legislature passing severe abortion restrictions without violating the state constitution.

“My state just showed up and boldly told me that they are going to take care of me.”



Voters in Kansas resoundingly decided against removing the right to abortion from the State Constitution.https://t.co/oGSCLveciA pic.twitter.com/RvNa4W7s2u — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 3, 2022

It will also preserve a key abortion access point in America's heartland. Patients travel to Kansas for abortions from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and other states that have banned the procedure almost entirely since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the 1973 case that legalised abortion nationwide.

President Joe Biden said the win in a deeply conservative state showed that "the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion".

"Congress should listen to the will of the American people and restore the protections of Roe as federal law," he said.

5. Ariarne Titmus wins fourth gold medal at Commonwealth Games as Aussies claim more medals in the pool.

Ariarne Titmus has won her fourth gold medal in Birmingham, claiming victory in the 400m freestyle.

The Olympic Champion beat out Canadian Summer McIntosh, who won silver, and fellow Aussie Kiah Melverton, who placed third.

🇦🇺 Just another day in the pool for Ariarne Titmus. 🥇🥇🥇🥇



🏊 Already with the 200m, 800m and 4x200m gold medals from Birmingham, Titmus has added the #CommonwealthGames 400m title, with a Games record of 3:58.06. 💚💛



📝 @birminghamcg22 blog 👉 https://t.co/oEaDEh3omX#B2022 pic.twitter.com/xUQOxSRnDM — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) August 3, 2022

Titmus will also take home gold medals from the 200m, 800m and 4x200m relay.

Elsewhere in the pool, Mollie O'Callaghan won silver in women's 50m backstroke and Kaylee McKeown took home bronze, while Sam Short won gold in the 1500m.

Australia now has 123 medals to our name, including 46 gold.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.