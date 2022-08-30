By Brielle Burns

1. Lynette Dawson’s family ask her murderer to reveal location of body as he spends first night in jail.

Lynette Dawson's family have pleaded for Chris Dawson to "find it in himself" to reveal the location of the mother-of-two's body, 40 years after she was murdered.

After a five hour long judgment in the NSW Supreme Court yesterday, Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson guilty of murdering his wife.

Outside court, her family said their journey was not over.

"This is a milestone in our journey, however, she is still missing," Dawson's brother Greg Simms said.

"We would ask Chris Dawson to find it in himself to do the decent thing and allow us to put Lyn to rest."

Simms also paid homage to his and Dawson's late mother, Helena Simms, who died in 2001 without knowing what happened to her daughter.

"We'd like to remember those who loved Lyn but who were not here to see the judgment," he said.

Dawson, who spent his first night in jail last night, is expected to apply for bail today.

2. Ernst & Young launch internal review after death of woman.

A Sydney woman who worked for global accounting giant Ernst & Young, has been found dead at the company’s Sydney office, hours after leaving a staff-organised social event.

Police were called to George Street after 12.20am on Saturday following a concern for welfare report and found the body of the 33-year-old woman, who has not been identified.

Police have confirmed with the company that there were no suspicious circumstances, according to 7News.

The Australian reports that officers suspect the death may have been a result of self harm.

Before her death, the woman attended a social function at The Ivy bar and nightclub from 5.30pm, before returning to the offices from 7.30pm onwards.

Ernst & Young CEO David Larocca told 7News the company would be launching an internal review.

"Our chief mental health officer will be part of an ongoing review and has been instrumental over the weekend in providing ongoing advice and guidance," Larocca told the publication.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events of the weekend."

3. Leaders meet to discuss isolation changes.

National cabinet will meet today to discuss shortening the COVID-19 isolation time from seven to five days amid a push from state premiers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host his state and territory counterparts in Sydney, where NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will call for a nationally consistent approach.

"Instead of the six states and two territories going different ways we're trying to get everyone on the same page," Albanese said yesterday.

But the prime minister acknowledged the decision on isolation rules ultimately fell to premiers and chief ministers.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes has called for the virus to be treated as any other infectious disease, saying the government needs to get ahead of the curve so people can live with COVID rather than ignoring rules they see as an imposition.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the nation is moving into a phase where there would be shorter isolation periods.

"The arrangements otherwise that were in place at the height of COVID will start to unwind, and I think that's what the community expects," he said yesterday

Australia recorded 77 COVID-19 deaths and more than 12,000 new cases yesterday.

4. More than half of young Australian women, victims of sexual crimes.

More than half of young Australian women have been victims of sexual crimes, according to disturbing new figures showing the rate of sexual violence is much higher than previously reported.

New prevalence rates show 51 per cent of women aged in their 20s, 34 per cent in their 40s, and 26 per cent of women aged between 68-73 have been sexually assaulted.

Survivors of sexual violence are up to 45 per cent more likely to experience high levels of financial stress and hardship, report poorer mental health, and live with chronic health conditions.

The research by Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety also found women in their 20s and 40s who were sexually assaulted as children experienced domestic and physical violence as adults at double the rate.

The research calls for a nationally consistent definition of sexual violence, with current data not capturing the true prevalence of assault across communities.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth will launch the report for the Women's Health Forum remotely tomorrow, before the minister and her state and territory counterparts plan to release the next National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children by October.

5. Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev who helped end Cold War dies.

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agencies have cited hospital officials as saying.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and bring about the reunification of Germany.

"Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease," Interfax news agency cited Russia's Central Clinical Hospital as saying in a statement.

Gorbachev will be buried in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999, said Tass news agency, citing a source familiar with the family's wishes.

After visiting Gorbachev in hospital on June 30, liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told the armed forces news outlet Zvezda: "He gave us all freedom - but we don't know what to do with it."

