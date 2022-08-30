Lynette Dawson has been missing 40 years. Today, her husband was convicted of murder.

Lynette Dawson adored her two little girls.

She and her PE teacher husband Chris had tried for years to conceive them to no avail, and were taking steps towards adoption when she finally fell pregnant after obstetric surgery.

They raised their family on Sydney's Northern Beaches, where Lyn was a devoted nurse and childcare worker.

In January 1982, while excitedly preparing to send her eldest off to school, Lyn, then 33, disappeared. Her children were just four and two.

Lynette Dawson and her daughter. Image: NSW Police/AAP.

Dawson claimed that the last time he saw her was on the morning of January 9, when he dropped Lyn off at a Mona Vale bus stop. He said she was supposed to meet him and their daughters that afternoon at Northbridge Baths, but she never turned up.

For 40 years, her family and friends have been looking for answers, with a podcast by The Australian's Hedley Thomas, The Teacher's Pet, catapulting her suspicious disappearance into the public zeitgeist in 2018.

That same year, Dawson was charged with her murder and went to trial in 2022.

He has today been found guilty and taken into custody at NSW Supreme Court.