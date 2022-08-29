By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Yesterday was a big day in celeb news.

Not only did we have the very wild 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but Britney Spears shared a 22-minute video about her conservatorship. You can catch up on the 12 biggest moments from the VMAS (including a giant twerking butt) here, and Spears' video, here.

But first, let's get you across the biggest news stories you need to know today, Tuesday, August 30.

1. Grace Tame goes to police over new messages from abuser.

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame says she has reported her childhood abuser to the police after he targeted her with "open threats and harassment".

Tame was 15 when she was sexually abused by her then 58-year-old teacher, Nicolaas Bester, at St Michael's Collegiate School in Hobart.

In 2011, Bester was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for abusing Tame and possessing child exploitation material. He served one year and nine months.

In a Twitter thread yesterday, Tame wrote she is "still dealing with open threats and harassment from the man who abused me."

"Here he is, the twice-convicted child sex offender, referring to my childhood email, which very few people know, in place of my name. It was the login to my old Facebook he and I communicated on," she wrote.

"He's counting down to an act of revenge, planned for the day of my book's release."

While it’s been a largely positive experience in the public eye, and I’m eternally grateful for the unflinching support, it might come as a shock, even to some close to me, that I am still dealing with open threats and harassment from the man who abused me and others. pic.twitter.com/vlPC1tF5zt — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) August 29, 2022

Tame said she has gone to police over the messages, but added, "our reactive justice system is too slow and nothing's changed".

"This is targeted harassment of a known victim of his past crimes, designed to cause further harm," she said.

Tame's memoir, The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, will be published late next month.

2. Chris Dawson to learn his verdict today.

A judge is set to seal the fate of Chris Dawson who will be found guilty or not guilty over the murder of his wife Lynette more than four decades ago.

Within hours, NSW Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison will hand down his verdict after seven weeks considering witness testimony and submissions in Dawson's two-month long murder trial.

Former school teacher Chris Dawson will learn today whether he will be jailed for the murder of his wife Lynette 40 years ago. @Gabrielle_Boyle #9News



LATEST: https://t.co/xuVK3X2nJz pic.twitter.com/xK1PZo11Pp — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 29, 2022

Lynette vanished without a trace in early 1982 leaving behind her two daughters. Her body has never been found.

Dawson is accused of murdering the 33-year-old and disposing of her body in January 1982 so he could have an unfettered relationship with his then teenage babysitter, known only as JC, and retain assets such as the family home in Bayview, Sydney.

According to evidence given at trial, JC moved into the Dawson home within days of the disappearance. She eventually married her former high school teacher in 1984, with the pair separating in 1990.

JC has alleged she went with him to hire a "hitman" to get rid of his wife, but that he changed his mind at the time.

The former Newtown Jets rugby league player pleaded not guilty to murder and has maintained his wife simply left home and cut contact to start a new life because of his affair.

3. QLD parishioner charged with 21 counts of rape and 17 counts of sexual assault.

A senior church member has been charged with the rape, torture and assault of teenage boys on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Police will allege the 61-year-old abused his position of religious standing within the Jehovah's Witnesses community to sexually assault young men between 2008 and 2018.

Detectives arrested the man on Sunday at Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast. He faces 21 counts of rape, 17 counts of sexual assault, 13 counts of procuring sexual acts by false pretence and one count each of incest, torture and common assault.

Sunshine Coast detectives have charged a 61-year-old local man with 21 counts of rape. It will be alleged the man utilised his position of religious standing within the community to sexually assault young men between 2008 and 2018. https://t.co/hLx36XrmUS pic.twitter.com/8lV1PYfzpo — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 29, 2022

The alleged offences relate to four male victims aged in their late teens to early twenties.

Detectives fear there could be more victims and are appealing for anyone with information to contact the police.

The man, who cannot be identified under Queensland law, was due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

4. QLD father and son among three dead in light plane crash.

A father and son are among three people who have died in a light plane crash in bushland near Fernvale, west of Brisbane.

Police say the Cessna was reported missing after failing to return from a flight yesterday and a search was launched.

According to the Courier Mail, the victims have been identified as 49-year-old Tom Strachan, who was a leader in the agribusiness industry, and his 20-year-old son Noah. Senior helicopter pilot Gary Liehm also died.

Preliminary information indicated the aircraft departed Dalby at 10am and was due to land at Archerfield at 2pm.

"The aircraft was located during an aerial search and all three occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a statement last night.

Image: Channel Nine.

The plane ran into bad weather before crashing, Nine News reported.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

5. Militant says he regrets Bali bombing role.

An Indonesian militant has expressed regret for his role in the deadly 2002 Bali bombings, media reports say, as news of his impending release sparks outrage in Australia.

Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for his involvement in bombings that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians. He became eligible for parole this month after a series of remissions for good behaviour.

The exact date of his release, the final sign-off for which rests with Indonesia's justice minister, remains unclear.

On Sunday, East Java's Porong prison, where Patek has been held since 2014, uploaded a 20-minute video of Patek and the prison head strolling through the prison grounds as the convicted militant discusses his role in the deadly attack, according to the ABC.

"My mistake was to be involved with the Bali bombing," he tells the prison head in the video.

Convicted Bali bombmaker Umar Patek has recorded an interview from prison trying to downplay his involvement in the 2002 bombings that killed 202 people. pic.twitter.com/VViZFGDawz — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 29, 2022

According to the ABC, he also hopes to warn young Indonesians about the dangers of religious extremism upon his expected release.

During his trial in 2012, Patek's lawyers argued he was only﻿ following orders when he assembled the bombs, and had neither planned nor executed the attack. Indonesian authorities have since highlighted Patek as an example of the country's de-radicalisation efforts.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back with more news this afternoon.

- With AAP.