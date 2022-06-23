By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

This week my colleague Isabella Ross spoke to the journalist behind Stan's No Mercy, No Remorse on the murder cases that stopped the nation.

You can read her riveting chat with him right here.

But first, here are the top news stories you need to know today, Friday, June 24.

1. School holidays spell Aussie airport mayhem.

Australia's airports are once again bracing for an influx of passengers as school holidays begin, with a lack of resources and staff to help manage the rush.

Travellers should expect long queues, delayed flights and lost baggage, with airports adjusting to the busy season as they rebuild their decimated workforces after thousands were laid off due to a lack of flights during the pandemic.

With school holidays about to start in Victoria, Melbourne Airport is expecting more than 2.1 million people to pass through its terminals from today to July 14.

Melbourne Airport is expecting TWO MILLION people to pass through the gates from today through to July 14. #9Today pic.twitter.com/on4bw7T5ad — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 23, 2022

Sydney Airport is also forecasting more than two million passengers between June 24 and July 17, with 1.5 million of them expected to take a domestic flight.

"Our forecast shows the July school holidays are going to be even busier than what we saw in April," Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said.

"The root cause of these challenges is that every business at the airport is rebuilding its workforce and doing it in the tightest jobs market in nearly half a century."

Qantas has borne the brunt of travellers' ire on social media in recent days, with many reporting their bags missing and delayed flights.

Yesterday, the airline said it was "pulling out all stops and working with airports and suppliers to ensure the upcoming holiday period is not impacted by the significant disruptions that customers faced over Easter".

2. US gun laws relaxed further, with Biden "embarrassed."

The US Supreme Court has declared for the first time that the US constitution protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defence, handing a landmark victory to gun rights advocates in a country deeply divided over how to address firearms violence.

The 6-3 ruling, with the court's conservative justices in the majority and progressive justices in dissent, struck down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home.

The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, violated a person's right to "keep and bear arms" under the US constitution's Second Amendment.

US President Joe Biden, who has called gun violence a national embarrassment, condemned the decision.

I'm deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. This ruling contradicts common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all.



I remain committed to doing everything in my power to reduce gun violence. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 23, 2022

"This ruling contradicts both common sense and the constitution, and should deeply trouble us all," he said.

"In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society - not less - to protect our fellow Americans."

3. Morrison, Joyce among least liked leaders.

Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce were the most unpopular coalition leaders in more than 30 years, new analysis shows.

A poll of 3500 voters found the former prime minister and Nationals leader were the least liked leaders of their respective parties since 1987.

The findings from the joint ANUpoll and Comparative Study of Electoral Systems survey found Morrison had a popularity rating of 3.6 out of 10, the lowest ranking for a Liberal leader, falling from a rating of 5.1 in the wake of his 2019 election victory.

The results were even more dire for Joyce, with a rating of three, and lower than the 4.1 rating during his previous stint as Nationals leader.

Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce were most unpopular leaders at election since 1987, study shows https://t.co/A2OuxGjU9X — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 23, 2022

Newly elected prime minister Anthony Albanese had a rating of 5.6, which was higher than his predecessors such as Bill Shorten and Julia Gillard. However, he was rated lower than the high of Kevin Rudd in 2007 (6.3), Bob Hawke in 1987 (6.2) and Kim Beazley in 1998 (6.1).

The poll also showed people who voted for so-called teal independents were more likely to be tactical Labor or Greens voters, rather than dissatisfied Liberals.

4. NSW DV incidents have doubled over the past decade.

Reported incidents of domestic violence have more than doubled in NSW over the past 10 years, with the spike attributed to a change in the way authorities respond to the crime.

A report by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) released yesterday showed domestic violence incidents recorded by the police in the decade up to 2021, increased by 110 per cent, from 8120 to 17,063.

Domestic violence-related stalking/intimidation incidents recorded by the NSW Police Force more than doubled over the last 10 years to 2021, up 110%



Via BOCSAR — David Taylor (@DaveTaylorNews) June 22, 2022

BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said stalking and intimidation offences had substantially increased across all parts of the criminal justice system.

Police had upped legal proceedings by 164 per cent, court actions increased 64 per cent and prison sentences doubled.

Legal proceedings against Indigenous people for stalking and intimidation offences increased 274 per cent between 2012 and 2021.

"The rise in stalking/intimidation charges over the past 10 years appears to reflect a changing appreciation of the seriousness and breadth of domestic and family violence by law enforcement, rather than changing behaviours in the community," Ms Fitzgerald said.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

5. Boosters urged amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Experts are renewing calls for people to get their COVID-19 booster dose in the wake of rising infections and hospitalisations.

As new sub-variants of the virus emerge during winter, epidemiologists warn of a rise in reinfection and people developing severe bouts of the disease.

Deakin University epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett said the broader community would be at greater risk of infection in weeks to come.

"We are seeing what we feared might happen, particularly the convergence of a troubling flu season after having had a couple of years of respite," she told Sky News yesterday.

"With COVID, we're also seeing the numbers stay high and that's partly because Omicron now has that possibility of having reinfection in ways we haven't seen before, particularly with these new variants."

NSW health authorities said Omicron variants were likely to become the dominant virus strains in coming weeks, warning of a rise in infections even among those who have already had COVID-19.

It is expected the COVID-19 Omicron sub-lineages BA.4 and BA.5 will become the dominant strains in the coming weeks and this is likely to result in an increase in infections, including in people who have previously had COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/OjZKbNhzYg — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 23, 2022

Only 70 per cent of the country's eligible population has received their booster dose.

That's it, you're all up to speed!

- With AAP.