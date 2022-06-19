By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Last night was the 62nd Annual Logie Awards!

In case you missed it, we recapped all the biggest moments in Australia’s night of nights in our live feed right here.

We also rounded up all the incredible looks from the Logies red carpet.

But first, let's get you up to speed with the biggest news stories making a buzz this morning.

1. Transgender athletes restricted from participating in women's elite races.

Swimming's world governing body, FINA, has voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions.

The organisation has also created a working group to establish an "open" category for transgender athletes in some events as part of its new policy.

The decision was made during FINA's general congress on the sidelines of the world championships in Budapest on Sunday.

The new policy will require transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete in women's competitions.

Swimming's governing body has voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in women's elite races. #9Today pic.twitter.com/9zcYNbkwJS — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 19, 2022

The policy was passed with a roughly 71 percent majority after it was put to the members of 152 national federations with voting rights who had gathered for the congress at the Puskas Arena.

Meanwhile, Australia's Kaylee McKeown has taken silver in the world championship 200m individual medley, after a shock decision not to compete in her best event; the 100m backstroke.

As the semi-finals were taking place less than 20 minutes before the medley final, McKeown took the decision to throw all her efforts into proving herself a global champion all-rounder.

Kaylee McKeown has pocketed a surprise silver medal at the world championship after swapping her best event for a newer and more difficult race. Latest via @julianlinden



Story: https://t.co/wqqlLP6gLu pic.twitter.com/5UYkO5rnaC — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) June 19, 2022

2. Hamish Blake takes out Gold Logie.

Hamish Blake won the Gold Logie for most popular personality on Australian television at TV's night of nights on the Gold Coast.

In his acceptance speech just before midnight on Sunday, the Lego Masters presenter acknowledged the industry had been through some tough times of late.

"We're so grateful to get to do what we do... we're super lucky to get to keep working," he said.

Blake walked onstage to accept three Logies, with Lego Masters winning its first ever award for most outstanding entertainment or comedy program.

"It's really fun to actually just make something that's about creativity and joy," Blake said, as he thanked his co-host Ryan McNaught and Lego Masters crew.

"It's like there are thousands and thousands of little pieces that come together to make the show."

Blake also took home the Logie for most popular presenter, newly named after the late television superstar Bert Newton and presented by Newton's wife Patti.

3. Aboriginal flag to permanently fly from Harbour Bridge.

The Aboriginal flag will have a permanent spot on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, after the NSW government announced a $25 million commitment to install a third flagpole by the end of the year.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says flying the flag alongside the Australian and NSW state flags is an important gesture towards reconciliation.

"Our Indigenous history should be celebrated and acknowledged so young Australians understand the rich and enduring culture that we have here with our past," Perrottet said in a pre-budget statement on Sunday.

"Installing the Aboriginal flag permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge will do just that and is a continuation of the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation."

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced a 2022-23 budget commitment to have an Aboriginal flag fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. https://t.co/cdCAxQIFK7 — SBS News (@SBSNews) June 18, 2022

The costings to fly the flag will be included in the 2022-23 state budget this Tuesday.

4. Revenge porn rising among young Aussies.

The number of young Australians falling victim to revenge porn has risen significantly in the past year, with reports of image-based abuse nearly doubling.

The eSafety Commissioner fielded more than 1000 reports of image-based abuse in the first quarter of 2022, up by about 400 on the same period the previous year.

Of the new reports, more than 60 per cent, or nearly 670, came from people aged 13 to 24. That was compared with fewer than 370 in the same age group during the corresponding period in 2021.

The rise in abuse has prompted authorities to look at new ways to engage gen Z, who might be hesitant to report revenge porn due to shame or embarrassment.

The eSafety Commissioner is working with six gen Z "creatives" to roll out a new campaign, dubbed "SCROLL", to let young people know what they can do when things go wrong online.

The campaign will run across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and it's hoped having young people lead it will mean they are more receptive to the message.

5. Prince William releases kids' picture for UK Father's Day.

The Duke of Cambridge has released a Father's Day photograph of him laughing with his children during a family holiday.

Prince William is pictured with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while four-year-old Prince Louis sits on his shoulders.

"Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" he captioned the image.

Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today! pic.twitter.com/dNPJqvjHDy — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2022

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan in the northern autumn of 2021.

While Australia marks Father's Day on the first Sunday on September, many nations such as the UK marked it on June 19.

That's it, you're all up to speed! We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.