By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Yesterday, Aussies woke up to controversial news that transgender swimmers would be restricted from participating in women's elite races.

You can read all about the landmark decision and how the world is reacting, here.

But first, here are the top five new stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 21.

1. Higgins trial could be delayed after Logies speech.

The man accused of raping Brittany Higgins could have his trial delayed after Lisa Wilkinson’s speech at the Logie Awards.

Lawyers for Bruce Lehrmann, who has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Higgins inside Parliament House in 2019, have asked the court to consider a new stay application after the speech.

Wilkinson won the Logie for Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report on Sunday for her coverage on the story.

Lawyers for Brittany Higgins's alleged rapist seek to delay his trial after Lisa Wilkinson’s Logie speech https://t.co/ADh2PgvG0D — Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy) June 20, 2022

Lehrmann's barrister Steve Whybrow said more than 800,000 people watched the Logies.

"He wants to get it on, but he wants a fair trial," he said, according to the ABC.

Lehrmann is due to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court next Monday. His trial was previously delayed after unforeseen circumstances saw him search for a new lawyer.

2. Perth woman allegedly killed by father-in-law in Pakistan.

A 32-year-old Perth woman has allegedly been killed by her father-in-law in Pakistan after she wanted to bring her children back to Australia for a better education.

According to the BBC, Sajida Tasneem was reportedly killed by her father-in-law with an axe in the Sargodha district of Punjab.

In a police report verified by The Age, Tasneem’s father, Sher Muhammad Khan, claimed his daughter had been arguing with her father-in-law about returning to Australia when he attacked her.

"She sacrificed her life for the good sake of her children," he told the publication. "But she lost without achieving her goal."

Sajida Tasneem’s in-laws had allegedly confiscated her passport and opposed her plans to return to Australia with her children. | @MartaPascual3 @rpjward @Ash_McMillan



https://t.co/k8b2n6vTk6 — The Age (@theage) June 20, 2022

It's believed police have made an arrest.

3. Aussie athletes condemn restrictions for transgender swimmers.

Olympic swimmer Maddie Groves has called out those who support a new move to restrict transgender swimmers from participating in women's elite races.

In a post on Twitter, Groves called out gold medallist Cate Campbell's decision to back the new policy by swimming's world governing body, FINA.

Addressing Campbell's speech on Sunday, Groves wrote "'My hope that a young gender-diverse child can walk into a swimming club and feel the same level of acceptance' so you ban them from competing with their peers? You’re okay with ostracising an already marginalised group? Real accepting."

She went on to say "there are already gender-diverse people in swimming and I’m guessing they’re not feeling very accepted right now".

"Shame on everyone that supported this discriminatory and unscientific decision."

Transgender athlete and national squad handball player, Hannah Mouncey, has also condemned the new policy, saying, it will affect swimmers like America's Lia Thomas, who became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history.

Transgender athlete Hannah Mouncey has condemned FINA's landmark ruling to ban trans swimmers. #9Today pic.twitter.com/XsmgClUxhQ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) June 20, 2022

"It really does affect people's lives, you know, Lia Thomas, she's the one that this has been brought in for," she told ABC.

"I don't think anyone can hide from that... It's going to have a huge effect on her and I really hope swimming are supporting her in a way that other sporting bodies haven't done with other athletes when they have been banned from competition."

4. Court hears Dawson said wife 'alive in commune'.

Christopher Dawson said his wife was living in a commune west of Sydney more than 25 years after she disappeared, a judge has been told.

Giving evidence at Dawson's murder trial on Monday, Kay Sinclair said she bumped into twin brothers Chris and Paul Dawson at a wake for Phillip Day who was sick with cancer and died in 2007.

She said Dawson told her his wife Lynette had left home and was living in a Blue Mountains cult or commune at the time. The woman asked how a wife could just up and leave her kids.

"Paul said something along the lines of, 'she was a little bit crazy'," she told Justice Ian Harrison.

Image: AAP.

Sinclair, whose husband went to Sydney Boys High School with the Dawsons, is a professional recruiter. She said she knew body language and described the Dawson twins' behaviour as "creepy" because of the way they sat so close together.

"I think Chris was checking with his older twin that he was saying the right thing. That was the impression that I got," she said.

Dawson, now 73, is accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body in January 1982 so he could have an unfettered relationship with a woman known as JC who was his babysitter and former high school student. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

5. First hijab-wearing woman elected in WA.

Australia's newest senator Fatima Payman is the first Afghan-born Australian elected to parliament.

The 27-year-old from Perth will also be the first elected representative to wear a hijab.

The Australian Electoral Commission confirmed Payman's win on Monday, which also marked World Refugee Day.

Having picked up three Senate seats in Western Australia at the election, the government will have 26 seats in the upper house, requiring one minor party or independent vote on top of the Greens' 12 votes to pass legislation.

The senator-elect will be one of three Muslim Australians in the Labor government, alongside Ed Husic and Anne Aly in the lower house.

The win fulfils Payman's goal to be the first hijab-wearing parliamentarian.

In a statement on Facebook, Payman thanked people for their love and support.

"We did it!" she said.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.