By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Here are the top five news stories you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24.

1. Former NRL player Curtis Scott allegedly abused and threatened to kill ex-girlfriend, court hears.

This post deals with abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

Before crashing his car into a tree, former Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott threatened to kill his girlfriend, verbally abused her and claimed he'd take his own life if she didn't take him back, her mother told a court.

The former Storm and Raiders NRL centre, 24, is contesting six domestic violence charges including reckless choking, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation. He also denies three backup charges.

The mother of his now-ex-girlfriend told Downing Centre Local Court yesterday she overheard a phone call between the pair on March 31, 2019, in which Scott repeatedly abused her daughter with the words slut and c***.

"I personally heard three times ... 'No other thirsty f*** is ever going to have you. I'm never going to leave you for any other thirsty f***'," Renae Clark said.

"(He said) 'I'm getting in the car, I'm going to come up and f***ing kill you so no other person can f***ing have you'."

Eventually, Scott said "I'm going to kill you, you c***" before the Clark family heard Scott crash his car into a tree. They cut the call after hearing other voices.

Before crashing his car into a tree, former Melbourne Storm player Curtis Scott threatened to kill his girlfriend, verbally abused her and claimed he'd take his own life if she didn't take him back, according to her mother. #9Newshttps://t.co/Ih9kEPxLKk — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 23, 2022

Scott, who was sacked by the Raiders in 2021 for off-field incidents, says the young couple that met as teens repeatedly argued but he never became violent.

"It is firmly disputed ... that during any of these arguments, or during any other argument during the relationship, (Scott) physically assaulted, strangled or threatened to kill the complainant," barrister Slade Howell said.

The hearing continues today.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

2. Inquiry to examine Morrison ministries.

An inquiry will be held into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to appoint himself to multiple ministries, after government legal advice said it was "inconsistent" with constitutional conventions.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released advice from the solicitor-general yesterday on the legal implications of Morrison's decision to secretly swear himself into the resources ministry.

While the advice said Morrison was validly appointed to the role of Resources Minister in April 2021, it said the secrecy surrounding the appointment was unusual.

"It is impossible for parliament and the public to hold ministers accountable for the proper administration of particular departments if the identity of the ministers... appointed to administer those departments is not publicised."

Albanese said the inquiry into Morrison's actions would be stand-alone, and not woven into an examination of decisions taken during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has committed to a future independent inquiry to look into Scott Morrison and his secret appointment to five ministerial positions. #auspol pic.twitter.com/mhZbfbvRQU — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 23, 2022

"It needs to be not a political inquiry but an inquiry with an eminent person with a legal background to consider all of the implications," he said in Canberra yesterday.

Albanese said the inquiry would also look at reform to ensure secret appointments could not take place again.

3. Woman to sue Nick Kyrgios over "drunk" Wimbledon accusation.

A tennis fan is taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios after he accused her of being "drunk out of her mind" during his defeat in this year's Wimbledon final.

In a statement released by her solicitors yesterday, Anna Palus said the 27-year-old Australian had defamed her by making "a reckless and entirely baseless allegation."

"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Kyrgios's false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," she said.

A tennis fan is vowing to sue tennis star Nick Kyrgios after he accused her of being "drunk" during his Wimbledon final. @EdwardGodfrey9 #9News



READ MORE: https://t.co/10CQKqfeas pic.twitter.com/Yjv929LszS — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 23, 2022

Kyrgios, well known for his outbursts, complained to the umpire during his match against Novak Djokovic that a fan had been talking to him during points.

Asked by the umpire to identify the fan, Kyrgios then said: "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"

Palus, who said she had attended the men's final with her mother, has instructed her solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, to begin legal proceedings against Kyrgios and says any damages she wins will be donated to charity.

4. Rick Thorburn found unconscious in cell after being convicted of murdering foster daughter.

Rick Thorburn, who was convicted over the death of his foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer, is in hospital after being found unconscious in his cell for a second time.

The 62-year-old was convicted of murdering his 12-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a Gold Coast river in 2015.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital yesterday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Wolston Correctional Centre at Wacol.

"He was in a single cell at the time. Responding officers commenced first aid and worked with Queensland Health staff to stabilise the prisoner until paramedics arrived," a spokesperson told AAP in a statement.

Convicted child killer Rick Thorburn has been rushed to hospital after what's believed to be another suicide attempt. He was found unconscious this morning in his cell at Wolston Correctional Centre at Wacol. https://t.co/Sgaz4fullF #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Jx39On2i4J — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 23, 2022

Thorburn was 57 when he pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of murder, perjury, interfering with a corpse and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was sentenced to spend at least two decades behind bars and will be eligible for parole in 2036.

Tiahleigh Palmer. Image: AAP.

Thorburn's wife and two sons were also jailed for their involvement in Tiahleigh's death.

If this post brings up any issues for you, you can contact Bravehearts (an organisation providing support to victims of child abuse) here.

5. John Farnham’s cancer surgery successful.

Legendary Australian singer John Farnham is recovering in hospital after undergoing almost 12 hours of surgery to remove a cancerous growth.

Farnham underwent an operation in Melbourne at 8am yesterday, which was successfully completed at 7.30pm last night.

"He has now been transferred to ICU and is in a stable condition," his family said in a statement, after announcing his cancer diagnosis yesterday.

Music legend John Farnham is recovering in hospital this morning after successfully undergoing marathon surgery. @ChristineAhern #9News



DETAILS: https://t.co/bG5DEOcWxJ pic.twitter.com/8MbWSktWpo — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) August 23, 2022

Before his surgery, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis was something many people faced each day "and countless others have walked this path before me".

"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist health care professionals in Victoria and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am," he said.

It comes three years after Farnham suffered a health scare and was hospitalised with a severe kidney infection.

That's your morning news roundup sorted. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest stories this afternoon.

- With AAP.