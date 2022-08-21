By Brielle Burns

1. Legal advice on Morrison to be handed down.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will today receive advice from the solicitor-general on whether Scott Morrison breached any rules after he secretly appointed himself to five portfolios.

Albanese say he wants reform to ensure a presidential-style acquisition of powers can't happen again in the Westminster system.

"There's separate questions about the functioning of our democracy, about conventions and whether any conventions have been overturned and whether there's a need for any reforms required to ensure that something like this can never happen again," Albanese told Sky News on yesterday.

"Very clearly, there's a need for proper scrutiny of what occurred here, this was an undermining of our parliamentary democracy."

One of Morrison's former ministers, Karen Andrews, has called on him to quit, while Liberal MP Bridget Archer, believes the Member for Cook should reflect on his position in parliament.

"I do just think that people should reflect on the great privilege and responsibility that they have when they are elected to these roles, and think about whether they are fulfilling those obligations," Archer told the ABC.

"If they are not, then they might want to reflect on doing something else."

The Sydney MP could also face questioning by a powerful parliamentary committee over his secret appointments.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to Speaker Milton Dick requesting the matter be referred to the privileges committee to investigate whether there had been a breach or contempt of parliament.

2. Govt. to conduct royal commission into COVID response.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a royal commission into Australia's COVID-19 response will be held as soon as is practical.

The inquiry would examine the role of state governments in managing the pandemic as well as that of the federal coalition under former prime minister Scott Morrison.

"Clearly you need to look at the response of all governments... the different jurisdictions," the prime minister told Sky News yesterday.

"The pandemic exposed (the fact that) some of the issues with our federation can often be quite difficult with overlapping responsibilities."

Albanese said he could not envisage a circumstance where a once-in-a-century global pandemic and in response, the largest economic stimulus Australia had seen, was not evaluated.

He said a royal commission would place the entire health care system under the spotlight including the interaction between government departments, hospitals, GPs and pharmacies.

Australia reported another 10,500 cases and 36 fatalities yesterday, with the nation on track to record its 10 millionth case within a week.

3. Actor Gary Busey charged with sex offences.

US actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offences at a fan convention in New Jersey this month.

The 78-year-old was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment on Friday.

The charges stem from alleged offences at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel between August 12 and 14 in Cherry Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

He has also appeared in movies including Lethal Weapon, Point Break, A Star Is Born, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

4. Free cancer test available for young Aussies in world-first.

In a world-first program aimed at saving lives, young Australians can now access a free test which detects risk for certain types of cancers and heart disease.

Melbourne's Monash University will lead a national screening program of at least 10,000 people aged 18-40, who will be tested for genes that increase the risk of certain types of cancers and heart disease that often go undetected.

Supported by researchers and clinicians across the country, DNA Screen will identify people with variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes that lead to an increased risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer in women. These genes are also linked to breast and prostate cancer in men, although not as strongly.

"We expect to identify about one in 75 people at high risk of these diseases," Monash University's co-lead for the national project Jane Tiller said.

"Those found to be high risk won't necessarily get the disease, but pinpointing risk before symptoms appear enables prevention through regular check-ups, medication, or risk-reducing surgery. It could save their life."

We’re proud to support DNA Screen, a nationally collaborative pilot study offering preventive DNA screening to 10,000 young Australians, including for the BRCA1&2 genes.



The test, which is available to everyone in Australia aged 18-40, is free and involves placing a saliva sample into a small tube received by mail, and sending it back in a postage paid envelope.

5. Singapore to decriminalise gay sex.

Singapore will repeal a colonial-era law that makes sex between men illegal, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced.

Lee said Singaporean society, especially young people in the city-state, are becoming more accepting of gay people.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," he said in his annual national day rally speech, adding that the government would repeal Section 377A of the penal code, a law that criminalises sex between men.

It was unclear when exactly the law would be repealed.

Singapore is the latest Asian country to move closer to ending discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

However, the prime minister says there are no plans to change the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman

"We believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, that children should be raised within such families, that the traditional family should form the basic building block of society," he said.

Singapore will "protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts", he said, adding: "This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and carefully considered way."

