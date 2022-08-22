By Brielle Burns

Morning,

Here are the top news stories you need to know today, Tuesday, August 23.

1. John Farnham diagnosed with cancer.

Legendary pop rock singer John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 73-year-old has been admitted to hospital and is expected to undergo surgery today after doctors discovered a cancerous growth, his family said in a statement.

"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," Farnham said in the statement.

Music legend John Farnham has revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer and has this morning been admitted to hospital for surgery and treatment. pic.twitter.com/NChs45cGYv — Monique Hore (@moniquehore) August 22, 2022

"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.`

"We request that the media please respect the family’s privacy at this time."

2. QLD man charged with DV murder after woman found dead in home.

A Queensland man has faced court after being charged with the domestic violence murder of a 71-year-old woman in Rockhampton.

Police found the woman's body when they arrived at a Rockhampton home around 3.50pm on Sunday, after receiving a triple-0 call from a "very distraught" family member.

35-year-old Frenchville man, Portmoresbey Cecil, was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence).

It will be alleged he and the woman were known to each other.

Rockhampton man Portmoresbey Cecil charged with domestic violence murder of 71yo https://t.co/NRU6nfqPSC via @ABCaustralia @katrina_beavan — Ashleigh Theodorou (@ash_stevenson10) August 22, 2022

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Capricornia Police District Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said it was "a very tragic event".

"For a 71-year-old woman to meet her end like that, it's not good for anyone," he said.

"We really reach out to the family and pass on our condolences and all those involved."

Cecil appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned until November 16.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

3. Advice on Morrison actions to be released.

Advice on the legal implications of Scott Morrison's decision to secretly appoint himself to five ministries is set to be made public today.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will release the solicitor-general's advice after he was briefed on the matter yesterday afternoon.

"There hasn't been a suggestion of illegality, but there have been questions raised about how this could occur, how it fits in with the conventions," said Albanese.

Calls are growing for an inquiry into the former prime minister's actions which saw him take on health, finance, treasury and home affairs - as well as the industry, science, energy and resources portfolio - between March 2020 and May 2021.

The Greens have already asked House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick to refer Morrison to the powerful privileges committee over the scandal.

Meanwhile, a new opinion poll shows a surge in support for the new government.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age survey conducted by Resolve Strategic, Labor's primary vote has climbed to 42 per cent, nine per cent higher than at the May election, while the Coalition's has fallen from 36 to 28 per cent.

Encouraging news for Anthony Albanese tonight with a new opinion poll putting him ahead as Australia's preferred Prime Minister.



The Coalition isn't faring as well with Scott Morrison's secret portfolios a challenge the party doesn't need. @ashleywick9 #9News pic.twitter.com/LptxggBdvb — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 22, 2022

Albanese also leads Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as preferred prime minister by 38 per cent.

4. The Horses singer Margaret Urlich dies aged 57.

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich, who found fame in Australia through the 1990s, has died at the age of 57.

The ARIA Award-winning singer, who is known for her performance in the Daryl Braithwaite classic 'The Horses', died at her home in New South Wales after a two-year battle with cancer, her family said in a statement.

Rest In Peace ARIA Award-winning New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich. pic.twitter.com/z7ImGgrH3e — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) August 22, 2022

"It is with incredible sadness that we inform you that Margaret Urlich passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2022 at her home in the Southern Highlands of NSW, surrounded by her family," the statement said.

"Margaret is a much-loved multi award-winning member of the Australian and New Zealand music industry who captured hearts around the world as a gifted singer/songwriter with a unique voice and sense of style."

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of her family and loved ones at this sad time."

5. Prince William and Kate relocate from London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, palace officials say.

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate https://t.co/Qb41chqD1k — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 22, 2022

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September.

But William and Kate will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base as well as their 10-bedroom country mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

That's everything you need to know this morning. We'll be back to bring you more of today's top stories this afternoon.

- With AAP.