At age 3, Archie Roach was part of the Stolen Generation. He was told his parents had "died in a house fire."

Content Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains images, names and voices of people who have died.

Archie Roach's family has given permission for his name, image and music to be used.

When Archie Roach AM was a young boy, he was taken away from his family.

Born in Mooroopna, a town in regional Victoria, in 1955, Archie's family lived on the Framlingham Aboriginal Mission near Warrnambool. His father, also named Archie, was a Bundjalung man from New South Wales, and his mum Nellie, was a Gunditjmara woman.

At the tender age of three, Archie became a part of the Stolen Generation.

Listen to No Filter. Story continues after audio.





After passing through an orphanage and several foster homes, he was settled with the Cox family at age seven - a white couple, Alex and Dulcie Cox, who had moved to Melbourne from Scotland. Archie acknowledged in his autobiography Tell Me Why that his foster parents looked after him well. But the trauma of being forcibly separated from his biological family - his Indigenous roots - affected him for the rest of his life.

Alex and Dulcie had been told by the government agency that Archie's biological parents had been killed in a house fire. It was only the start of a snowball of deception from those in positions of power.

Growing up in the Cox family, Roach was surrounded by music - particularly music from Black artists.

His foster father's record collection included albums by the Ink Spots, Nat King Cole and Mahalia Jackson, and Archie's foster sister Mary taught him the basics of keyboard and guitar. It sparked a love for music that would run through the rest of Archie's life. Archie still referred to them as 'Mum Dulcie' and 'Dad Cox' in his later life.

"A mate of mine who I grew up with in primary school asked me 'Archie, how come your parents are white?' And I didn't understand what he meant. I figured I was a bit darker than the Italian and Greek kids. I never saw myself as different until it was pointed out to me," Archie said on Anh's Brush With Fame.