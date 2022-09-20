Adnan Syed walks free: Conviction overturned in Serial podcast murder case.

Live updates
Adnan Syed's murder conviction overturned after two decades in prison.
A US judge has ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial, a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionised the genre.
At the behest of prosecutors who had uncovered new evidence, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed's conviction be vacated as she approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars.
There were gasps in the crowded courtroom and applause as the judge announced her decision.
Phinn ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed's defence.
Sarah was at the courthouse when Adnan was released, a new episode is coming tomorrow morning.
She ordered Syed to be placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring.
The judge also said the state must decide whether to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case within 30 days.
"All right Mr Syed, you're free to join your family," Phinn said as the hearing ended.
Minutes later, Syed emerged from the courthouse and flashed a small smile as he was shepherded to a waiting SUV through a sea of cameras and a cheering crowd of supporters.
Syed has always maintained his innocence.
His case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of Serial focused on Lee's killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used, inspiring heated debates across dinner tables and water coolers about Syed's innocence or guilt.
Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation conducted with the defence had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed, Lee's ex-boyfriend.
"I understand how difficult this is but we need to make sure we hold the correct person accountable," assistant state's attorney Becky Feldman told the judge as she described various details from the case that undermine the decades-old conviction, including flawed mobile phone data, unreliable witness testimony and a potentially biased detective.
Syed was serving a life sentence after he was convicted of strangling 18-year-old Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park.
- With AAP
Queen buried alongside Prince Philip, after millions watch state funeral.
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, hours after her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
This morning, in a private family service, the coffins of Elizabeth and her husband, who died last year aged 99, were moved from a vault and buried together in the same chapel where her father King George VI, mother and sister Princess Margaret also rest.
"The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel," an announcement on the royal family’s official website reads.
Last night, the Queen's coffin was taken from London's Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for a funeral service attended by royals and world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
During the service, the future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their beloved "Gan Gan" as the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen's coffin through Westminster Abbey.
A committal service was later held at St George's Chapel at Windsor following the funeral.
Australians joined millions around the world watching live telecasts of the funeral, with mourners filling the pews at St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney to watch as the Queen's coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey, thousands of kilometres away.


A national memorial service will be broadcast from Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday during the public holiday.
- With AAP.
First Peoples' Assembly slam hospital name.
An independent Indigenous representative body has slammed the Victorian government's promise to rebuild a hospital and rename it after Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sunday, the Andrews government announced Maroondah Hospital would be rebuilt and rebranded to honour Queen Elizabeth if they won the upcoming election. Maroondah is an Aboriginal word that means "throwing leaves".
Marcus Stewart from the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria hit out at the decision.
"With just a few words the government has turned the Maroondah Hospital into a culturally unsafe place for our people," he said in a statement. "This is a stark reminder of why treaty is so critical, it can put an end to the hurtful platitudes of the powerful."

An online petition against the name change has over 6,000 signatures as of this morning.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews admitted yesterday the name was not run past the local Indigenous community prior to the announcement.
"The entire local government area uses the same name and I think it's a fitting tribute to someone in Queen Elizabeth II who was a great supporter of our health system and a great supporter of health care," he said. "It's a new hospital, a brand new hospital and it needs a new name."
Victorian Greens senator Lidia Thorpe attacked the state government's commitment to treaty.
"This is not what treaty looks like, Dan," she posted to Twitter. "What an insult to now colonise us, again."

- With AAP.
SA and NSW drop masks on public transport.
Commuters in NSW and South Australia will no longer legally have to wear masks on public transport.
The NSW government announced it would remove its mask mandate from Wednesday and the SA government announced it would do the same from today.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said it was a common sense approach bringing the rules into line for people travelling on buses, trains, rideshares, taxis and planes.

NSW Health still recommends people wear masks where they cannot physically distance and in settings where there are vulnerable people.
In Victoria, more than 100 commuters have been slapped with fines and 181,000 warned as part of a September crackdown on mask wearing on public transport.
Western Australia scrapped mask mandates for public transport on September 9 but in Queensland people are still required to wear a mask on public transport.
- With AAP.
A decade since Jill Meagher: Are women any safer on the streets?
It's been 10 years since Jill Meagher was murdered on a Melbourne street but has anything changed to make those streets any safer for women?
Today, The Quicky team looks at what actually needs to be done to ensure cases like Jill's and Eurydice's and Renea's and Aiia's never happen again.
